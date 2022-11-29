ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
WPXI

President Biden signs bill preventing rail unions from striking

WASHINGTON — Celebrating the end of what he described as a “difficult rail dispute” that, if it persisted, “would have been an economic catastrophe at a very bad time in the calendar,” President Biden signed a bill Friday that prevents a dozen rail unions from striking, making them adopt a contract they had tentatively agreed to earlier this fall.
WPXI

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared that Democrats should give up "restrictive" caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter...
WPXI

Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status as the first voting state. In a letter to...
WPXI

Senate passes bill to avoid rail strike

Senators voted Thursday to pass legislation to prevent railroad workers from striking amid a dispute over paid sick leave. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier on the chamber’s floor that Republicans and Democrats had “come together so that we can avoid this shutdown, which would be extremely damaging to the country.”
WPXI

Biden: Putin defeating Ukraine is 'beyond comprehension'

President Biden said Thursday that he has “no immediate plans” to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but would do so only if Putin was looking to end his ongoing war in Ukraine. "I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if, in fact, there is an interest in...
WPXI

After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares 'silence is complicity'

President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his Holocaust denial, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same. Biden tweeted his statement less than 24 hours after West, now known as Ye, appeared...
WPXI

Elon Musk's 'peace plan' for Russia-Ukraine war explained

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday invited Elon Musk to visit the war-torn country after the tech billionaire tweeted a peace proposal to end Russia's invasion. Speaking via video link at the New York Times' DealBook conference, Zelensky hit back at Musk, stating that only by seeing with his own eyes would he be allowed to "tell us how to end this war … and when we can end it."
WPXI

Federal appeals court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday halted an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s order that appointed a special master to review the documents, CNN reported. It clears the way for federal prosecutors to use the documents taken by the FBI on Aug. 8 from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, according to The Associated Press.
