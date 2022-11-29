Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
WPXI
President Biden signs bill preventing rail unions from striking
WASHINGTON — Celebrating the end of what he described as a “difficult rail dispute” that, if it persisted, “would have been an economic catastrophe at a very bad time in the calendar,” President Biden signed a bill Friday that prevents a dozen rail unions from striking, making them adopt a contract they had tentatively agreed to earlier this fall.
Rail workers say deal won't resolve quality-of-life concerns
Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time
WPXI
AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared that Democrats should give up "restrictive" caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter...
WPXI
Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status as the first voting state. In a letter to...
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Arizona county certifies election after judge’s order
PHOENIX (AP) — A rural Arizona county certified its midterm election results on Thursday, following the orders of a judge who ruled that Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow demands west recognises annexations before peace talks – as it happened
Moscow says west’s refusal to recognise illegally annexed regions is a barrier to peace talks
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
WPXI
Senate passes bill to avoid rail strike
Senators voted Thursday to pass legislation to prevent railroad workers from striking amid a dispute over paid sick leave. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier on the chamber’s floor that Republicans and Democrats had “come together so that we can avoid this shutdown, which would be extremely damaging to the country.”
WPXI
Biden: Putin defeating Ukraine is 'beyond comprehension'
President Biden said Thursday that he has “no immediate plans” to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but would do so only if Putin was looking to end his ongoing war in Ukraine. "I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if, in fact, there is an interest in...
WPXI
After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares 'silence is complicity'
President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his Holocaust denial, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same. Biden tweeted his statement less than 24 hours after West, now known as Ye, appeared...
Twitter's clumsy handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story spurred enough bipartisan criticism to risk the existence of the internet as we know it
Twitter's decision to throttle news about the president's son prompted lawmakers to call for the repeal of "the Internet's most important law."
WPXI
Elon Musk's 'peace plan' for Russia-Ukraine war explained
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday invited Elon Musk to visit the war-torn country after the tech billionaire tweeted a peace proposal to end Russia's invasion. Speaking via video link at the New York Times' DealBook conference, Zelensky hit back at Musk, stating that only by seeing with his own eyes would he be allowed to "tell us how to end this war … and when we can end it."
WPXI
Federal appeals court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday halted an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s order that appointed a special master to review the documents, CNN reported. It clears the way for federal prosecutors to use the documents taken by the FBI on Aug. 8 from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, according to The Associated Press.
WPXI
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
