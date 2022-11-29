Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Republican Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state's 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent's campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues with the signature verifications software, and the obligation we have to supporters to ensure certainty about the outcome. The Kent campaign didn't respond to the newspaper's request to clarify its signature verification software concern. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled off a victory against Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
wcn247.com
Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The latest lawsuit alleging widespread misconduct across competitive cheerleading says officials permitted two choregraphers to continue working with young athletes after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Twenty plaintiffs have now brought allegations against various coaches since the founder of an elite South Carolina cheerleading gym reportedly killed himself in late August amid an investigation into abuse. Federal complaints filed in Ohio and five other states throughout the Southeast accuse the sport’s governing bodies and leading competitive institutions of failing to protect underage athletes.
wcn247.com
Endangered listing for Nevada toad in geothermal power fight
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. The Fish and Wildilfe Service said in a formal rule published Friday that the Dixie Valley toad is at risk of extinction primarily due to the approval and commencement of geothermal development” about 100 miles east of Reno. Other threats to the quarter-sized amphibian include groundwater pumping, agriculture, climate change, disease and predation from bullfrogs. The temporary listing in April marked only the second time in 20 years the agency had taken such emergency action.
wcn247.com
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
wcn247.com
Cruise passenger who fell overboard recalls experience
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. On Friday, James Michael Grimes said the experience has taught him to not take life for granted. Grimes told ABC News' Good Morning America that his worst fear is drowning but he never accepted that that was going to be how his life ended. The 28-year-old from Lafayette, Alabama said he ate what looked like a bamboo stick and fought off what appeared to be a shark before he saw the lights of a tanker and swam toward it. A Coast Guard crew circled the tanker and finally spotted him. Though harrowing, Grimes said the experience will not discourage him from taking another cruise.
