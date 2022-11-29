Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Students raise funds through ‘Empty Bowls Project’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local youth group is giving back to the community in their own way. Art students at the University School of Jackson are raising money for the ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson. The fundraising event is a part of the “Empty Bowls Project.”. Students wanted...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison library announces Community Holiday Party
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local library is inviting the community to celebrate the season. The annual Community Holiday Party returns to the Jackson-Madison County Library on Thursday, December 15. All are welcome to attend for a “huge show of holiday cheer” with food, drinks and prizes to enjoy....
WBBJ
FHU hosts 58th annual benefit dinner
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held their 58th annual Benefit Dinner on Friday. The event featured quarterback Kurt Warner, the winner of the 34th Super Bowl. The event, once again, featured Christmas in the Commons as well, with carriage rides, carols, and shopping in the merry market. Red Steagall...
WBBJ
Tree of Warmth provides winter clothing to Jacksonians in need
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, The Ned is making sure Jacksonians are staying warm. And that is with the Tree of Warmth. “Something that we have been doing for several years now,” said The Ned’s Creative Services Manager Jordan Alexander. “We sort of put out a word to try and get donations of hats, gloves, and scarves to hang out on this tree.”
WBBJ
Advocate against polio speaks in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held a meeting on Wednesday. Their guest speaker was Kim Kim. He is an advocate for the End Polio Now campaign and a fellow Rotarian for his club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He spoke on Wednesday to spread awareness of the disease to...
WBBJ
Tree lighting to be held in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is getting ready for Christmas with a tree lighting!. The Chester County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting will be Thursday, December 1 at 5 p.m. This will be a free event for everyone. The annual holiday event will bring the community together, plus...
WBBJ
New healthcare center available to Dot Foods employees
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A new healthcare service is available to Dot Foods employees in Dyersburg. According to a news release, the Dot Foods Family Health Center began seeing patients over the last few weeks, offering their employees “access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare.”. “Taking care of our employees and...
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
WBBJ
Westview High students get national attention for TikTok video
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Weakley County made it to national television for a heartfelt video. The video showed students gifting Chargers jerseys to teachers at Westview High School, a tradition that they say started years ago. “The jersey tradition is something that we’ve been doing for the...
WBBJ
Mayor talks about plans to purchase Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — After years of struggling to keep businesses inside after the closing of Service Merchandise in 2002, the Jackson Plaza may soon have a new owner. With the Jackson Plaza being mostly abandoned for so many years, the City of Jackson and Mayor Scott Conger felt the need to do something about the empty space.
WBBJ
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
radionwtn.com
Ray Elected First Female Paris Mayor; City Changes Work Week, Business Hours
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris now has its first female Mayor and for the first time, a female majority on its City Commission. At Thursday night’s busy session, Kathy Ray was elected the first female mayor of the city of Paris. After her nomination by Commissioner Sam Tharpe, Ray was elected. Vickey Roberts was elected Vice Mayor following nomination by Tharpe. Commissioner John Etheridge abstained on both votes.
WBBJ
Mr. Billy Joe Rogers
Services for Mr. Billy Joe Rogers, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:30 P.M., at the Straight Way Apostolic Faith Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rogers, you can...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
radionwtn.com
Over 40 Vendors, Live Music At Inman Mistletoe Market
Paris, Tenn.- The 7th Annual Inman Middle School Mistletoe Market will be held on December 3 from 10-4 pm. There will be lots of Christmas shopping from over 40 vendors, live music from Harmonix, IMS Band and IMS Strings, concessions, free photos with Santa and a big giveaway at the end. If customers bring 5 cans of in date canned food, they will receive 5 extra entries into the giveaway. All proceeds benefit the students and faculty at Inman Middle School.
WBBJ
Christmas drive-thrus light up across West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals may be looking for a new holiday tradition after officials confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Hub City this year. However, there’s still opportunities for those looking for festive entertainment from the comfort of their cars. West Tennessee has a...
WBBJ
Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet returning to Old Country Store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Bring your appetite: a treasured family tradition continues this year at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store. The annual Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Started by the late Clark Shaw in the 1980s, the...
WBBJ
‘The Nutcracker’ hits the stage at Civic Center Dec. 9-11
JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite holiday tradition is returning to the stage in the Hub City. Ballet Arts will present “The Nutcracker” at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from Dec. 9-11. You’re invited to experience the magic with Clara, Mouse Queen and Sugarplum Fairy as they go...
Comments / 0