Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Westview High students get national attention for TikTok video
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Weakley County made it to national television for a heartfelt video. The video showed students gifting Chargers jerseys to teachers at Westview High School, a tradition that they say started years ago. “The jersey tradition is something that we’ve been doing for the...
WBBJ
Family invests in West Tennessee university’s students
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A family has invested in Freed-Hardeman University students. The newly named Hatchett Investment Team met with its benefactor Rob Hatchett on Thursday to celebrate the new ownership, as well as present their semester performance. Hatchett said he looks forward to the partnership. “This is a...
radionwtn.com
Medical Coding Program Receives $1.2M For West Tennessee Students
JACKSON, TENN. – The Jackson State Community College (JSCC) Medical Coding Program has been awarded a $1.2 million grant through the Health Resources & Services Administration’s (HRSA) Delta Region Rural Health Workforce Training Program, supplying training, scholarships, and support to students in West Tennessee. Approximately, 60 percent of the grant will directly benefit students with the remaining funds covering administrative and program enhancements.
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
WBBJ
Several grants provided to West Tennessee libraries
JACKSON, Tenn. — From books to computers, residents are in need of growing resources. To help out, many libraries throughout Tennessee were visited by Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Each library along the route received a grant according to their specific needs. The Jackson-Madison County Library was among many...
WBBJ
Jackson church works to donate to schools each month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wanting to make a difference in their community, Love and Truth Church realized they had the funding to start a new project. In October, Demark Elementary reached out to the church and asked them for some assistance with funding. They delivered what they thought would be...
WBBJ
Event honors local children’s superheroes: their dads
JACKSON, Tenn. — Not all superheros wear a mask, and Friday, Washington Douglas Head Start students honored their heroes — their dads. “All of our children are dressed up as superheroes, so we are calling our dads and our father figures superheroes for the work that they do in the lives of the children,” said Dr. Jerry Woods, coordinator, Head Start and Early Head Start West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison library announces Community Holiday Party
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local library is inviting the community to celebrate the season. The annual Community Holiday Party returns to the Jackson-Madison County Library on Thursday, December 15. All are welcome to attend for a “huge show of holiday cheer” with food, drinks and prizes to enjoy....
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. high following threat
ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students are evacuated from a local school following a potential threat. According to Preston Caldwell, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District, students were evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School on Friday. Caldwell says the evacuation is due to a potential threat...
WBBJ
Library to host several events for kids, teens, adults
The Jackson-Madison County Library shared a list of events coming up for kids, teens and adults in December. December 1 — Family Book Club at 10:30 a.m. December 5 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 6 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 10 — Pokémon...
ourjacksonhome.com
A House Built With Many Hands
A Jackson Police Department officer stares into the face of a woman working as a prostitute; his only option was to arrest her. He had no evidence or proof to arrest the man who was likely her trafficker. But where would the officer take her? Years later, this same officer would write a check to the Scarlet Rope Project, a home for survivors of sex trafficking.
WBBJ
New healthcare center available to Dot Foods employees
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A new healthcare service is available to Dot Foods employees in Dyersburg. According to a news release, the Dot Foods Family Health Center began seeing patients over the last few weeks, offering their employees “access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare.”. “Taking care of our employees and...
WBBJ
Advocate against polio speaks in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held a meeting on Wednesday. Their guest speaker was Kim Kim. He is an advocate for the End Polio Now campaign and a fellow Rotarian for his club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He spoke on Wednesday to spread awareness of the disease to...
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds to adjust hours for Wounded Warrior Hunt
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds will be closed for a couple of hours for a few days next week. Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park says from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, they will be closed to visitors for the Wounded Warrior Hunt. The...
WBBJ
Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
WBBJ
Mr. Billy Joe Rogers
Services for Mr. Billy Joe Rogers, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:30 P.M., at the Straight Way Apostolic Faith Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rogers, you can...
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
WBBJ
Tree lighting to be held in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is getting ready for Christmas with a tree lighting!. The Chester County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting will be Thursday, December 1 at 5 p.m. This will be a free event for everyone. The annual holiday event will bring the community together, plus...
Comments / 0