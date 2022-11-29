Read full article on original website
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaDiana RusSeven Devils, NC
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
wjhl.com
Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special
Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
Johnson City Press
Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'
Milligan University students and staff will be hosting the 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
wcyb.com
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days
Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will offer a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
fox17.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
Johnson City Press
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (the Second Sunday in Advent) will be “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all services with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Johnson City Press
King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio has won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
Johnson City Press
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh grade football player. He died in an accident last week two days before his 13th birthday, and was buried Thursday, eight days after his death.
Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch
This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- They’re on t-shirts, beer steins and any piece of merchandise you can think of. The Budweiser Clydesdales are the stars of any show they’re in and always draw a crowd. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. “They were originally a gift from August Busch Jr. […]
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws, check out these adorable animals up for adoption today
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tails and Paws highlight animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter, or you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You...
Johnson City Press
Creator holds prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
The Tomahawk
Mountain City celebrates Small Business Saturday
Small businesses in Mountain City had some extra visitors as residents supported the shop-local initiative last Saturday. “We are celebrating small business Saturday,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts. “We really appreciate the community shopping local. It makes a huge difference. We have over seventy artists, and we’ve had good sales for them today.”
Johnson City Press
Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity
The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
