Roan Mountain, TN

wjhl.com

Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special

Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'

Milligan University students and staff will be hosting the 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community

ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days

Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will offer a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony

MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (the Second Sunday in Advent) will be “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all services with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors

BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio has won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch

This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- They’re on t-shirts, beer steins and any piece of merchandise you can think of. The Budweiser Clydesdales are the stars of any show they’re in and always draw a crowd. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. “They were originally a gift from August Busch Jr. […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Creator holds prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial

Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
The Tomahawk

Mountain City celebrates Small Business Saturday

Small businesses in Mountain City had some extra visitors as residents supported the shop-local initiative last Saturday. “We are celebrating small business Saturday,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts. “We really appreciate the community shopping local. It makes a huge difference. We have over seventy artists, and we’ve had good sales for them today.”
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity

The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

