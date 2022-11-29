Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (the Second Sunday in Advent) will be “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all services with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO