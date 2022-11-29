Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingBEIC NewsSolvang, CA
ON the Beat | ‘Tis Musical Seasonings Time in Santa Barbara
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on December 1, 2022. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. It’s coming on Christmas, they’re cutting down trees, and musical institutions are dusting off wreaths. Ignore the pageantry at...
Review | ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ at Santa Barbara’s Granada
The plot of the holiday-themed variety show A Magical Cirque Christmas revolves around a quest to help the Guardian of Time get into the holiday spirit and unleash the changing of the seasons with his giant magical clock. As the action begins, he’s not really feeling the festive spirit, but by the time this charming variety show on steroids ended, not only was the Guardian of Time feeling merry, but so were all of us in the audience.
Building on Art and Eyes at Montecito’s Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art
In the late architect/art collector Barry A. Berkus’s coffee table opus Architecture/Art/Parallels/Connections, he addresses the mutual influencers in his life devoted to the two A-words. “The more I see,” he writes, “the more questions fuel my desire to learn, to observe, and to create. This process becomes what I call ‘walking with the eye.'”
Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre Company Stages ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
The Rubicon Theatre Company’s production of the musical Ain’t Misbehavin’ invites you to take a trip to 1930s Harlem, where nightclubs were brimming with lively jazz numbers, the American swing movement was on the rise, and the legendary Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to prominence as a jazz pianist.
Santa Barbara’s Young Female & Gender Expansive Musicians Release Syryn Records Volume 1
Syryn Records, a Santa Barbara-based youth-run music label focused on representing female and gender expansive artists from ages 15-22, just released its very first compilation album. It features 11 songs from 11 incredibly talented young artists across a variety of genres, with tracks ranging from deep, philosophical spoken word, to soulful pop, and energetic, punky-rock. No matter your tastes, there really is something on this album for everyone.
Worldly/Local Pianist Hélène Grimaud Returns to Santa Barbara’s Lobero
To borrow a notion from Jean-Luc Godard’s film Two or Three Things I Know About Her, there are at least two or three things one should know about the much-celebrated pianist Hélène Grimaud. She is a passionate champion and protector of the wolf kingdom, who launched the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, New York. She is a resident of Santa Ynez, when not out making the world her home. She is also one of the world’s finest and most distinctive classical and personal classical pianists and interpreters. Lastly, Grimaud will make a welcome return as recitalist at the Lobero Theatre on Wednesday, December 7, part of CAMA’s “Masterseries” and one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 classical music year in town.
SBIFF Brings Another ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Dec. 2-18
There’s no rest for the busy folks at Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The Cinema Society has a remarkable lineup of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It really is another little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.
Daniel Ira Maizlish
Daniel’s long struggle with a complex variety of illnesses ended painlessly at Cottage Hospital on the evening of November 2. Daniel was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Israel Leon Maizlish and Mae Maizlish, and younger brother of Morton Maizlish. When Daniel was 4, the family moved to Flint, Michigan. Daniel completed high school in Flint, then earned a BA with High Honor from Justin Morrill College at Michigan State University in East Lansing. After two years in San Francisco, Daniel returned to Flint to help when his father became ill, then lived there until they all moved to Santa Barbara together in 1975. He remained in Santa Barbara for the rest of his life.
Lots to Love at Santa Barbara’s Menchaca Chocolates
When I stepped onto the patio of Menchaca Chocolates, the first thing I noticed was a scent: a sultry concoction of roasting cacao beans and caramelizing oat milk. Walking into the establishment, located in El Mercado Plaza on Upper State Street, the second thing I noticed was the vibrant artwork that adorned the walls and packaging, created by artist and co-owner Leanne Iverson. The logo of Menchaca Chocolates — an amorous couple embracing a glowing cacao bean in a tropical locale — is emblematic of what this business stands for: a wholesome, artful product forged with love.
The Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Symphony
Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Santa Barbara Symphony. Giveaway is open from December 1 – 14. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15. Prize Description: The Santa Barbara Symphony is excited to offer 6 lucky winners a pair of tickets for either the Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, Jan 22 at 3 pm performance of Plains, Trains & Violins. This program is a a celebration of the influences of music of the Americas —- with local ties to Santa Barbara. The performance includes Uruguayan born, Grammy© nominated American composer Miguel del Águila’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, The Journey of a Lifetime (El viaje de una vida), with violin soloist Guillermo Figueroa, and the concert world premiere of the late Academy©-award winning, American composer and former Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein’s Toccata for Toy Trains—his score for an animated film by Ray Charles Eames, arranged into a concert piece especially for the Santa Barbara Symphony by the composer’s son, Peter. Antonín Dvorak’s magnificent Symphony No. 9, From the New World, will round out the program.
Society Matters | Fund for SB Celebrates at Bread & Roses
On October 23, supporters of The Fund for Santa Barbara gathered at Elings Park for the annual Bread & Roses celebration and fundraiser. As always, a happy spirit permeated the event, which celebrated and raised $115,000 for the Fund’s work advancing progressive change. The 575 guests included many leaders...
A nightmare remembered: Fifth anniversary of destructive Thomas wildfire in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
It’s normally one of the happiest times of year. But, for thousands of people in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, it brings up memories of a holiday season which turned into a nightmare. It was December 4th, 2007. Fire investigators say high Santa Ana winds damaged some the power...
’Tis the Season 2022
Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Holiday Happenings. Every year, I look forward to curating the Indy’s ’Tis the Season Guide. We’ve gathered all the events of the season in one place, so you can peruse the guide and make plans or close your eyes and point to events that include parades in S.B., on Milpas, in Carpinteria, and on the waterfront; holiday workshops; events that are kid-friendly; events for those ages 21+; music and performances; shopping; lighting ceremonies and nativities; where to find Santa; and New Year’s Eve parties. We have also included a listing to assist those who have difficulty during this time, as our wish at the S.B. Independent is for our communities from Ojai to Lompoc (and everywhere else) to be safe and to create magical moments and memories with family and friends.
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
Goleta’s Finest 2022 Winners Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is excited to announce the 2022 Goleta’s Finest Award Winners. Goleta’s Finest is a 72-year-old tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.
Shopping Santa Barbara Gift Guide 2022
Left: Over at Global Eye Shop & Studio, find quality handmade items curated with care. Center: It’s the perfect time to visit Chaucer’s Books in Loreto Plaza. Right: Small-batch craft beverages are what’s on offer at Apiary. | Image credit: Courtesy. After a couple of years of...
Goleta Holiday Parade Postponed to December 10
The Goleta Lions Club postponed its annual holiday parade due to the rain headed for the Central Coast and currently forecast to fall intermittently through Sunday. The new date for the parade, which is in its fifth year, is next Saturday, December 10. As of this morning, the National Weather...
The Home Page | Cooking Up Some Kitchen Magic
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 27, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. There’s something magical about Thanksgiving week. Maybe it’s the collective appreciation, so many of us focusing our attention...
Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Launch Beni, a Browser Extension for Secondhand Shopping
Secondhand shopping is more popular than ever thanks to fast fashion, rising costs of living, and social media trends. But digging through the racks at thrift stores or searching across resale sites can be time-consuming and fruitless. That’s where Beni comes in: a free browser extension that makes secondhand shopping easier by offering users comparable products for a fraction of the price. Based in Santa Barbara, the company launched in September and is led by S.B. natives Sarah Pinner and Ryan Shand, UCSB Bren School alum Celine Mol, and new resident Kate Sanner.
A Santa Barbara Craftsman Rises from the Ashes
Rebuilding and upgrading this three-story residence after the devastating Jesusita Fire, the homeowners teamed up with Thompson Naylor Architects — known as a regional leader in environmental design — and Giffin & Crane to forge tasteful craftsmanship within the safety specifications of the region’s strict fire codes. They also brought the home into the increasingly green 21st century by achieving net-zero energy use through a tight thermal envelope, highly efficient lighting, and a photovoltaic system.
