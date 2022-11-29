ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nwnewsradio.com

State Patrol: Chain up or be turned around

The Washington State Patrol conducts chain enforcement on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. (Photo courtesy of WSP) (SNOQUALMIE, Wash.) — The Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to be prepared if they are heading over the mountain passes. Trooper Rick Johnson says when chains are required, all vehicles will be...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police arrest man after November domestic violence incident and shooting

Seattle police detectives have arrested a man after he allegedly shot at police in November while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
BURLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy