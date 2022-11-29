Read full article on original website
Related
nwnewsradio.com
State Patrol: Chain up or be turned around
The Washington State Patrol conducts chain enforcement on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. (Photo courtesy of WSP) (SNOQUALMIE, Wash.) — The Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to be prepared if they are heading over the mountain passes. Trooper Rick Johnson says when chains are required, all vehicles will be...
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
myedmondsnews.com
Second Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 26 results in 142 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted its second High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 26 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included 142 citations...
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Seattle police arrest man after November domestic violence incident and shooting
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man after he allegedly shot at police in November while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine, and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Kent (Kent, WA)
The incident happened on State Route 516, according to the police. Officials stated that a man was lying on the road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim received CPR from the troopers, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was already dead, according to WSP. Despite the fact that...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
1 Person Died In A Multi Vehicle Crash In East Arlington (East Arlington, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened approximately five miles east of Arlington, near 139th Avenue NE at around 12:40 p.m. A 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 37-year-old Darrington man was traveling east at a high speed when he collided with a Jeep that was waiting to make a left turn.
kpug1170.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
Semi-truck rolled over on I-5 cleared; Spokane Street exit re-open
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports a semi-truck rollover is cleared and the Spokane Street exit off Interstate 5 is moving again. Trooper Rick Johnson says traffic is flowing.
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
q13fox.com
SPD: Driver arrested for following, flashing gun at victim over a dispute from a day earlier
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he followed another driver through downtown Seattle and flashed a gun at them early Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect did it because of an argument about cutting in line at a convenience store a day earlier. According to the Seattle Police Department...
KGMI
Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
q13fox.com
Thousands still without power in Snohomish County following snowstorm
EDMONDS, Wash. - Snohomish County was hit especially hard by this week's snowstorm. Thousands of residents were still without power Thursday afternoon. Crews worked through long lists of people who were out of power in the Edmonds area earlier that morning. "They were cracking and snapping and big flashes of...
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0