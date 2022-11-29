ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet returning to Old Country Store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bring your appetite: a treasured family tradition continues this year at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store. The annual Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Started by the late Clark Shaw in the 1980s, the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison library announces Community Holiday Party

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local library is inviting the community to celebrate the season. The annual Community Holiday Party returns to the Jackson-Madison County Library on Thursday, December 15. All are welcome to attend for a “huge show of holiday cheer” with food, drinks and prizes to enjoy....
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘A Christmas Carol: Scrooge’ coming to the stage in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A classic Christmas tale with a twist is coming to a stage in Jackson this December. The Jackson Theatre Guild is presenting “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge” at The Ned in downtown Jackson. This re-telling of Charles Dickens’ story, co-directed by Billy Worboys and LOLO,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

FHU hosts 58th annual benefit dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held their 58th annual Benefit Dinner on Friday. The event featured quarterback Kurt Warner, the winner of the 34th Super Bowl. The event, once again, featured Christmas in the Commons as well, with carriage rides, carols, and shopping in the merry market. Red Steagall...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Christmas on Main to light up Gibson County city

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An annual event returned to a Gibson County city for a night to remember. Both the city and Chamber of Commerce for Humboldt are hosting a Christmas Celebration on Main Street on Thursday evening for the public. This is a free and family friendly event with...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Billy Joe Rogers

Services for Mr. Billy Joe Rogers, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:30 P.M., at the Straight Way Apostolic Faith Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rogers, you can...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Mary Frances Cobb

Services for Mrs. Mary Frances Cobb, age 75 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Harris Grove Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Cobb, you can visit our website...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments

PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
PINSON, TN
WBBJ

Tree lighting to be held in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is getting ready for Christmas with a tree lighting!. The Chester County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting will be Thursday, December 1 at 5 p.m. This will be a free event for everyone. The annual holiday event will bring the community together, plus...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Ms. Ann Simmons Williams

Services for Ms. Ann Simmons Williams, age 75 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Morning Star Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at Morning Star. She will...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Tree of Warmth provides winter clothing to Jacksonians in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, The Ned is making sure Jacksonians are staying warm. And that is with the Tree of Warmth. “Something that we have been doing for several years now,” said The Ned’s Creative Services Manager Jordan Alexander. “We sort of put out a word to try and get donations of hats, gloves, and scarves to hang out on this tree.”
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New flea market opens with over 65 vendors

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Students raise funds through ‘Empty Bowls Project’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local youth group is giving back to the community in their own way. Art students at the University School of Jackson are raising money for the ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson. The fundraising event is a part of the “Empty Bowls Project.”. Students wanted...
JACKSON, TN
ourjacksonhome.com

A House Built With Many Hands

A Jackson Police Department officer stares into the face of a woman working as a prostitute; his only option was to arrest her. He had no evidence or proof to arrest the man who was likely her trafficker. But where would the officer take her? Years later, this same officer would write a check to the Scarlet Rope Project, a home for survivors of sex trafficking.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark

Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence in Stanton. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at St. John Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at St. John Baptist Church.
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Willie Mae Davis

Mrs. Willie Mae Davis, 82, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her residence in Jackson. Services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Pinson Mounds to adjust hours for Wounded Warrior Hunt

PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds will be closed for a couple of hours for a few days next week. Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park says from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, they will be closed to visitors for the Wounded Warrior Hunt. The...
PINSON, TN
WBBJ

Mayor talks about plans to purchase Jackson Plaza

JACKSON, Tenn. — After years of struggling to keep businesses inside after the closing of Service Merchandise in 2002, the Jackson Plaza may soon have a new owner. With the Jackson Plaza being mostly abandoned for so many years, the City of Jackson and Mayor Scott Conger felt the need to do something about the empty space.
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy