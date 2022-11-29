Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet returning to Old Country Store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Bring your appetite: a treasured family tradition continues this year at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store. The annual Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Started by the late Clark Shaw in the 1980s, the...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison library announces Community Holiday Party
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local library is inviting the community to celebrate the season. The annual Community Holiday Party returns to the Jackson-Madison County Library on Thursday, December 15. All are welcome to attend for a “huge show of holiday cheer” with food, drinks and prizes to enjoy....
WBBJ
‘A Christmas Carol: Scrooge’ coming to the stage in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A classic Christmas tale with a twist is coming to a stage in Jackson this December. The Jackson Theatre Guild is presenting “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge” at The Ned in downtown Jackson. This re-telling of Charles Dickens’ story, co-directed by Billy Worboys and LOLO,...
WBBJ
FHU hosts 58th annual benefit dinner
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held their 58th annual Benefit Dinner on Friday. The event featured quarterback Kurt Warner, the winner of the 34th Super Bowl. The event, once again, featured Christmas in the Commons as well, with carriage rides, carols, and shopping in the merry market. Red Steagall...
WBBJ
Christmas on Main to light up Gibson County city
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An annual event returned to a Gibson County city for a night to remember. Both the city and Chamber of Commerce for Humboldt are hosting a Christmas Celebration on Main Street on Thursday evening for the public. This is a free and family friendly event with...
WBBJ
Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
WBBJ
Mr. Billy Joe Rogers
Services for Mr. Billy Joe Rogers, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:30 P.M., at the Straight Way Apostolic Faith Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rogers, you can...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mary Frances Cobb
Services for Mrs. Mary Frances Cobb, age 75 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Harris Grove Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Cobb, you can visit our website...
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
WBBJ
Tree lighting to be held in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is getting ready for Christmas with a tree lighting!. The Chester County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting will be Thursday, December 1 at 5 p.m. This will be a free event for everyone. The annual holiday event will bring the community together, plus...
WBBJ
Ms. Ann Simmons Williams
Services for Ms. Ann Simmons Williams, age 75 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Morning Star Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at Morning Star. She will...
WBBJ
Tree of Warmth provides winter clothing to Jacksonians in need
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, The Ned is making sure Jacksonians are staying warm. And that is with the Tree of Warmth. “Something that we have been doing for several years now,” said The Ned’s Creative Services Manager Jordan Alexander. “We sort of put out a word to try and get donations of hats, gloves, and scarves to hang out on this tree.”
WBBJ
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
WBBJ
Students raise funds through ‘Empty Bowls Project’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local youth group is giving back to the community in their own way. Art students at the University School of Jackson are raising money for the ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson. The fundraising event is a part of the “Empty Bowls Project.”. Students wanted...
ourjacksonhome.com
A House Built With Many Hands
A Jackson Police Department officer stares into the face of a woman working as a prostitute; his only option was to arrest her. He had no evidence or proof to arrest the man who was likely her trafficker. But where would the officer take her? Years later, this same officer would write a check to the Scarlet Rope Project, a home for survivors of sex trafficking.
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark
Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence in Stanton. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at St. John Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at St. John Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Mrs. Willie Mae Davis
Mrs. Willie Mae Davis, 82, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her residence in Jackson. Services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds to adjust hours for Wounded Warrior Hunt
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds will be closed for a couple of hours for a few days next week. Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park says from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, they will be closed to visitors for the Wounded Warrior Hunt. The...
WBBJ
Mayor talks about plans to purchase Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — After years of struggling to keep businesses inside after the closing of Service Merchandise in 2002, the Jackson Plaza may soon have a new owner. With the Jackson Plaza being mostly abandoned for so many years, the City of Jackson and Mayor Scott Conger felt the need to do something about the empty space.
