ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location

The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Where to Eat Turkey, Drink Mules, And Pick Up Tamales in Dallas This Holiday Season

It’s time to indulge in every way before the year is out, and that means eating until our bellies are full and clinking glasses of whatever we want with our friends. If you outdid yourself for Thanksgiving, don’t fret: there are plenty of options for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, and drinks for the rest of the holidays. We’ve included food options for Christmas and Hanukkah. Tamales, too!
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Cynt Marshall and Anne Chow Among the Headliners at DSO’s Upcoming C-Suite Christmas

There has always been a strong link between the North Texas business and arts communities. That bond is celebrated each year with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Holly Jolly Celebration: A C-Suite Christmas event, which benefits the DSO’s educational and outreach programs. The popular event is coming up next week: Dec. 7, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: December 2-4

Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard has had a 40-year career in movies, TV, and stage, but got her start at the Comedy Store in LA. She hits the stage at the Granada for her Bern It Down tour, and says performing live is a “huge part” of her career still. Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars

America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might. Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold

If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer in the nick of time right as Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was about to put the estate on auction. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing about to go to auction. Through our digging, we knew all about it of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

What Went Wrong With Wade Park?

Every day, Omar Husayni drives by the deserted, sunken structure the locals mockingly call Lake Lebanon. Husayni, 27, works in marketing in Plano, and his commute takes him by where Wade Park was supposed to stand. “I honestly thought it was some kind of landfill or a demolished parking garage,”...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco

The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Home Prices Dropping Rapidly

Sky-high home prices in North Texas may be starting to wane as median prices across the region are dropping along with demand. Single-family homes in Dallas have seen their median value drop $72,000 from their highs earlier in the year. Forth Worth median prices are down $40,000 from their peak, while Denton and Arlington have dropped $37,000 and $26,000, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best pie shops around Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — The great debate of desserts will never end between cake and pie, as lovers of both of these exquisite sweets are adamant theirs is the top pick. However, Tuesday’s sweet talk will be surrounded around pie, because November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day! “Although this time of year is more typically associated with pumpkin pie, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate any kind of pie—especially a pie that’s been around this long,” National Today said.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy