If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer in the nick of time right as Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was about to put the estate on auction. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing about to go to auction. Through our digging, we knew all about it of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO