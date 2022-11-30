ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia v France: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

All the key details as Ibrahima Konate and France face Tunisia in the final round of matches in World Cup Group D.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Kylian Mbappe will be in action as France, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, play Tunisia in World Cup Group D on Wednesday.

The latest standings in Group D can be found HERE .

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AES (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and can also be watched on the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

