Green Bay Packers Are Waiving Veteran Safety This Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are apparently getting Aaron Rodgers back for their Week 13 tilt with the Chicago Bears, but that won't change the team's long-term outlook.

In a move that was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Packers are moving on from veteran safety Johnathan Abram.

Explaining the team's rationale, Pelissero wrote in his tweet "Abram contributed during his short stint in Green Bay, which now wants to look at its young guys. So for the second time in three weeks, the former Raiders first-round pick hits waivers."

A four-year veteran who's proven his mettle in the league, Abram barely had time to unpack his suitcase in Green Bay. Scooped up on waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 9, Abram appeared in two games as a Packer before receiving his pink slip.

As Pelissero alluded to, this was very likely less of a performance-based issue and more of a decision based on the team's future. At 4-8, the Packers are projected to make the postseason at a 3% clip according to FiveThirtyEight .

The Packers could have retained Abram for the minimal chance that they form a postseason run, or cut him loose and allow the vet to land with a contender.

A product of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Abram was a 2019 first-round draft pick of the Raiders. Any team adding Johnathan to the fold now will not have to incorporate him into their long-term plans, as the 26-year-old is an impending unrestricted free agent.