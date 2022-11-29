Wisconsin Dad Builds Kids an IRL Ice Skating Rink

Talk about a winter wonderland

The cooler weather has officially taken over in many parts of the United States (currently snowing in some parts of the country), and we are quickly reminded that not only are we in the thick of the holiday season, but we’re also quickly approaching winter. Granted, not everyone is experiencing the cold weather (hello southern region of the U.S.!), but for this Wisconsin family, they definitely are and they’re taking advantage of the opportunity by building an ice skating rink!

Because ice skating rinks aren’t a typical year-around event, it’s always a fun activity that tends to get pretty crowded depending on the time you go, which can sometimes be a drag, but thankfully, this dad has the skills and time to build his own skating rink to avoid the larger crowds; and we have to say we are thoroughly impressed!

Courtesy of TikTok user @jaimie.schnacky , this video shows just how dedicated this dad is to ensuring his kids experience a winter wonderland every year by building an ice skating rink in their front yard — by himself!

The DIY doesn’t look easy to do, especially doing so in the cold weather, but clearly this dad is willing to do whatever it takes to bring a smile to his kids’ faces and we love it!

This dad deserves so much credit for this amazing job!

