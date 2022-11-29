ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' Darius Slay Swaps Jerseys With Joel Embiid

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Darius Slay swapped jerseys with Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid on Monday night.

Following an impressive win on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, several Philadelphia Eagles players showed face at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night to watch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this season.

Lately, the Sixers have been shorthanded. Without Tyrese Maxey , James Harden , and Joel Embiid , the team has had to utilize the next-man-up mentality to stay afloat.

By winning three of four games last week, the Sixers entered the new week two games above .500 on Monday. Fortunately, they got one of their injured stars back in the mix as Embiid was cleared for action after missing the last four games due to a mid-foot sprain.

Philly sports went back-to-back between Sunday and Monday. After the Eagles took down the Packers with a 40-33 win, the Sixers went ahead and took down the Hawks in a tight battle, coming out on top with a 104-101 win.

After the game, Eagles’ All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay met with the man of the hour following the win, Joel Embiid, on the court to do a football-basketball jersey swap.

It’s rare to see athletes from different sports swap jerseys after a game, but Slay came prepared to dish out his uniform to multiple Sixers players on Monday night.

Not only did he supply Embiid with a signed No. 2 Eagles jersey, but he also issued one to the ten-time All-Star James Harden, who was once again inactive for the night.

Embiid left the court on Monday with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, two blocks, a victory, and a signed jersey from one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

