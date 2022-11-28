Cold air will follow Thursday’s storm system, settling in for a chilly winter’s night. Frost is likely for inland valleys with patchy frost at the coast. Then, the moisture plume that fed Thursday’s system will actually begin to swing back to the north. High clouds will return and eventually rain will reach southern Monterey County late Friday. The plume will keep pushing north toward Monterey Bay by Saturday morning. The coastal mountains of Monterey County should pick up a couple more inches of rain while valleys will be dealing with rain-shadowing. Lesser amounts are currently expected north of the bay, but if the plume does push far enough north, that may have to be adjusted. A secondary cold front will then approach, pushing through on Sunday with another periods of light to moderate rain and potentially gusty winds. Showers will likely follow all the way into Monday before we finally dry out. All the while, temperatures will remain well below normal.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO