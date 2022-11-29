LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On the podcast series, Chris and Mark often ‘Get Real’ about touchy subjects, and talking about media influence is not off the table. Mainstream media outlets recently covered Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The news sparked a conversation between Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the hosts of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” about whether Musk is a leader or the “devil,” as some media users have called him.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO