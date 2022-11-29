Tupelo Daily Journal. November 26, 2022. Editorial: Lawmakers should consider tax break on baby supplies. In his executive budget proposal, Gov. Tate Reeves called for the complete elimination of the state income tax. This has been a bad idea for the past few years when House Speaker Philip Gunn called for it, and it remains a bad idea today. Simply put, Mississippi cannot afford to cut off that much revenue and still provide adequate services long term to its citizens. Furthermore, at a time when hospitals are failing, we have more urgent investment needs than broad tax cuts.

