Hughesville, MD

Alan Hunter, a resident of Gloucester VA, formerly from Mechanicsville MD, went to his heavenly home on November 28, 2022. He was born in Cheverly MD on September 24, 1956. Alan leaves behind his wife of 44 years Marianne, son Jeff Hunter (April), and daughter Lisa Hunter. In addition he has two much loved grandsons Gavin Hunter and Kyler Hunter.
Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win

– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
Police Warning Of New Fentanyl-Laced Pills Circulating

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about fentanyl-laced pills, in particular these blue-toned pills with a distinct “M” emblem. The PGPD has recently begun recovering these pills, several of which have now been tested and contain fentanyl.
Abandoned Trailer Fire Under Investigation In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:06 p.m., units responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby structures. All occupants were able to exit the area safely with no injuries.
Teen Flown Out With Life-Threating Injuries After Car Hits ATV In Anne Arundel

LOTHIAN, Md. – On November 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm, Southern District officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Rd. The investigation revealed two dark colored four wheeled ATV’s were crossing Mount Zion Marlboro Rd in an eastbound direction from a private driveway. A 2017 Honda Civic travelling southbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Rd struck the second ATV.
Elementary School Students Attend CSM For A Day To Experience Destination College

LA PLATA, Md. – The weekend before Thanksgiving break, the students on the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) La Plata campus looked a bit younger than usual. “I want to go to college in California,” Kayshawn Woodman, fifth grader at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School said. “I want to be a race-car driver, a gamer and to own my own company.”
St. Mary’s County Non-Profit FY2024 Funding Opportunities

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Finance has announced the opening of the funding utility for St. Mary’s County Non-Profit entities for the FY2024 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. The notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/finance/non-profit. Please read...
St. Mary’s County Woman Sentenced For 2021 Animal Cruelty Charges

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Following her recent conviction, Jennifer Katherine Hurry, 54 of Mechanicsville, was sentenced for 20 animal cruelty charges that stemmed from a 2021 investigation. On November 30, 2022, On November 30, Jennifer Hurry was sentenced on twenty counts of misdemeanor animal neglect. Hurry was sentenced to 1,800...
MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
Three Injured After Serious T-Bone Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On November 30, 2022 at approximately 5:51 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Hermanville Road in the area of Sewell Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision with one occupant reportedly...
CCSO Offers Holiday Safety Tips

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – With the holiday season upon us, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to say Happy Holidays from our family to yours. We would also like to provide our citizens with some safety reminders for this Holiday Season. If you are shopping:. Stay alert...
