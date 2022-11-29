Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
2 men held in MD accused of murdering Westmoreland, VA school teacherWatchful EyeLeonardtown, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Alan Wayne Hunter
Alan Hunter, a resident of Gloucester VA, formerly from Mechanicsville MD, went to his heavenly home on November 28, 2022. He was born in Cheverly MD on September 24, 1956. Alan leaves behind his wife of 44 years Marianne, son Jeff Hunter (April), and daughter Lisa Hunter. In addition he has two much loved grandsons Gavin Hunter and Kyler Hunter.
Sheriff Cameron Bids Agency Staff And St. Mary’s Farewell At Final Salute
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Friends, family and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, as Sheriff Tim Cameron received his Final Salute on his last day after more than 42 years of service to St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Tim Cameron joined the Sheriff’s...
Lt. Trow Receives Final Salute After 25 Years Of Service
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Lt. Russell Trow received the Final Salute from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after serving with the agency for 25 years and three months, starting in August 1997. Lt. Trow served in many roles with the Sheriff’s Office...
CSM Celebrates 23 Graduates For Returning To School To Earn Their High School Diplomas
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The faculty and staff of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) joined the families and friends of 23 Adult Education Program graduates Nov. 16 to celebrate the students for returning to school and earning their Maryland high school diploma. The CSM Adult Education Program offers fundamental...
Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win
– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
MedStar Health Welcomes Two Neurologists To MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to announce its newest board-certified and fellowship-trained neurologists, Ahmareen Baten, MD, and Tian Wang, MD. Dr. Baten attended medical school at New York University School of Medicine prior to completing a residency in neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital...
AACPS Announces Annual Winter Wonderland Art Exhibit At Westfield Annapolis Mall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Artwork from elementary students across Anne Arundel County will be showcased at Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Elementary Winter Wonderland Art Exhibit beginning this week at Westfield Annapolis Mall, the school system’s Visual Arts Office announced today. The elementary winter-themed artwork will be on...
Police Warning Of New Fentanyl-Laced Pills Circulating
LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about fentanyl-laced pills, in particular these blue-toned pills with a distinct “M” emblem. The PGPD has recently begun recovering these pills, several of which have now been tested and contain fentanyl.
Abandoned Trailer Fire Under Investigation In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:06 p.m., units responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby structures. All occupants were able to exit the area safely with no injuries.
Teen Flown Out With Life-Threating Injuries After Car Hits ATV In Anne Arundel
LOTHIAN, Md. – On November 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm, Southern District officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Rd. The investigation revealed two dark colored four wheeled ATV’s were crossing Mount Zion Marlboro Rd in an eastbound direction from a private driveway. A 2017 Honda Civic travelling southbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Rd struck the second ATV.
Elementary School Students Attend CSM For A Day To Experience Destination College
LA PLATA, Md. – The weekend before Thanksgiving break, the students on the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) La Plata campus looked a bit younger than usual. “I want to go to college in California,” Kayshawn Woodman, fifth grader at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School said. “I want to be a race-car driver, a gamer and to own my own company.”
St. Mary’s County Non-Profit FY2024 Funding Opportunities
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Finance has announced the opening of the funding utility for St. Mary’s County Non-Profit entities for the FY2024 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. The notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/finance/non-profit. Please read...
St. Mary’s County Woman Sentenced For 2021 Animal Cruelty Charges
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Following her recent conviction, Jennifer Katherine Hurry, 54 of Mechanicsville, was sentenced for 20 animal cruelty charges that stemmed from a 2021 investigation. On November 30, 2022, On November 30, Jennifer Hurry was sentenced on twenty counts of misdemeanor animal neglect. Hurry was sentenced to 1,800...
Threat Of Mass Violence At Milton Somers Middle School Investigated
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 1 during the lunch hour, a student at Milton Somers Middle School made statements in the presence of several other students of bringing a gun to school and causing harm to others. One of the students that overheard the comments reported it to...
MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
Three Injured After Serious T-Bone Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 30, 2022 at approximately 5:51 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Hermanville Road in the area of Sewell Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision with one occupant reportedly...
Two Men Arrested In St. Mary’s For Murder Of School Teacher, Arson In Virginia
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Monday, November 28, 2022 at approximately 12:21 AM, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire at a residence on Crystal Lane in Cabin Point Subdivision. Upon arrival of sheriff’s office deputies and volunteer fire personnel, the remains of one individual and...
Man In Wheelchair Critically Injured After Being Struck By Truck Crossing Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 2, 2022 at approximately 5:14 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian with an electric mobility wheelchair on Great Mills Road in the area of Sheriff Miedzinski Way. Crews arrived and found a...
St. Mary’s County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Underway
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Emergency Services is in the process of updating the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which includes the Town of Leonardtown. The Hazard Mitigation Plan outlines actions that can be taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and their property from natural hazards.
CCSO Offers Holiday Safety Tips
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – With the holiday season upon us, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to say Happy Holidays from our family to yours. We would also like to provide our citizens with some safety reminders for this Holiday Season. If you are shopping:. Stay alert...
