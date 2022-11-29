ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kshb.com

KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out. For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. MU and KU played 268...
LAWRENCE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Lamar aims to bring home program’s 9th state championship

LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) The Lamar Tigers will face Blair Oaks for the Missouri Class 2 state championship on Friday in Columbia. The Tigers are coming off a big 56-14 win over Seneca in the state semifinals. “Our kids started fast. I would say it was definitely some of...
LAMAR, MO
KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
WICHITA, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Topgolf

For as long as I can remember, people in Wichita have been wanting Topgolf to come and now it’s here. One of the most anticipated entertainment facilities celebrates their grand opening on Friday, December 2, but we had the opportunity to check it out before to give readers an idea of what to expect.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list

TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Large grass fire burns in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon. KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m. Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded […]
MARION COUNTY, KS

