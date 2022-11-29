Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. "Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat," Eric described. "Big huge crack. That's what I would hear." The sounds of his brand-new home cracking...
High winds force Utah ski resorts to close early
Heavy winds across northern Utah has forced some local ski resorts to shut down out of safety concerns.
Makers Market opens with party Dec. 2 in Park City
The annual market will have its final staging in its current location at 660 Main Street, the site of the former Zoom Restaurant in the old train depot building. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said there’s something for everyone. “You're going to be able to shop and get...
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink set to open
Along with holiday lights and hot cocoa, there's nothing more "winter-ish" than taking a few spins around Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink.
Snow impacts Friday morning commute, Park City could see a foot
A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Wasatch Front and Back until 11 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said heavy snow will push into the early morning hours. Strong winds causing blowing snow are also likely. UDOT is urging people who plan...
KSLTV
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
Search and rescue captain shares backcountry safety tips
Search and rescue teams expect a storm this weekend to bring dangerous conditions in the backcountry. Wasatch County Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said people should never go to remote areas alone and they should always tell someone who stays behind precisely where they’ll be. He also said...
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
utahstories.com
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
Next phase of Park City Mountain parking reservations open Thursday
At the Mountain Village base area, reservations are required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those reservations are free for another two weeks, but starting Dec. 12, spots will cost $25. Right now, people can set up reservations through Dec....
Celebrate the season with a holiday event this weekend!
You only have five more weekends left in 2022, so make them count! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend in Utah.
From UTA buses to forklifts, they're up for auction
Has it always been a dream to be the first person on the block to own an ambulance, garbage truck, or UTA bus?
sandyjournal.com
New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area
After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
milehighcre.com
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
Heber celebrates season with Old Fashioned Christmas
Heber is ready for holiday cheer! Musicians, food trucks and Santa Claus will help celebrate a tree lighting at the Tabernacle tomorrow Friday. Heber City’s Old Fashioned Christmas features indoor and outdoor fun, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Square, which is on Main Street between Center Street and 100 North.
Big snow delights powder hounds, snarls traffic
A heavy dumping of snow Monday night that continued into Tuesday morning impacted commuters across the Wasatch Front and Back but emergency services reported no serious injuries. Drivers reported heavy traffic at the mouth of Parleys Canyon all the way up I-80 to Kimball Junction Tuesday morning. Several Park City...
ABC 4
Davis County Cafe With Crepes and Cronuts
FARMINGTON, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The most delectable treats and hot drinks localized entirely in an adorable and cozy historical home on Main Street. In this cafe, named Caffe Torino, you can enjoy an espresso from almost anywhere in the world. Many patrons say the atmosphere is reminiscent to that of a little cafe or patisserie in Europe with all of the Utah hopsitality. Owners Aaron and Jennifer Abendroth share the must haves of the cafe.
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0