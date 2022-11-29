ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. "Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat," Eric described. "Big huge crack. That's what I would hear." The sounds of his brand-new home cracking...
DRAPER, UT
KPCW

Makers Market opens with party Dec. 2 in Park City

The annual market will have its final staging in its current location at 660 Main Street, the site of the former Zoom Restaurant in the old train depot building. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said there’s something for everyone. “You're going to be able to shop and get...
PARK CITY, UT
MIX 106

This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See

When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT
KPCW

Search and rescue captain shares backcountry safety tips

Search and rescue teams expect a storm this weekend to bring dangerous conditions in the backcountry. Wasatch County Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said people should never go to remote areas alone and they should always tell someone who stays behind precisely where they’ll be. He also said...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
sandyjournal.com

New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area

After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
SANDY, UT
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber celebrates season with Old Fashioned Christmas

Heber is ready for holiday cheer! Musicians, food trucks and Santa Claus will help celebrate a tree lighting at the Tabernacle tomorrow Friday. Heber City’s Old Fashioned Christmas features indoor and outdoor fun, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Square, which is on Main Street between Center Street and 100 North.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Big snow delights powder hounds, snarls traffic

A heavy dumping of snow Monday night that continued into Tuesday morning impacted commuters across the Wasatch Front and Back but emergency services reported no serious injuries. Drivers reported heavy traffic at the mouth of Parleys Canyon all the way up I-80 to Kimball Junction Tuesday morning. Several Park City...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Davis County Cafe With Crepes and Cronuts

FARMINGTON, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The most delectable treats and hot drinks localized entirely in an adorable and cozy historical home on Main Street. In this cafe, named Caffe Torino, you can enjoy an espresso from almost anywhere in the world. Many patrons say the atmosphere is reminiscent to that of a little cafe or patisserie in Europe with all of the Utah hopsitality. Owners Aaron and Jennifer Abendroth share the must haves of the cafe.
FARMINGTON, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy