'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
Insider Says The Queen's Longtime Lady In Waiting Was 'Thrown Under The Bus' In Royal Race Controversy
The remarks of Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey continue to make headlines and spilled into the Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston visit. The Mirror reported Lady Hussey had resigned from her role as palace aide after making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity leader visiting Buckingham Palace. The first day of William and Kate's American visit wasn't the "Superbowl" win they hoped for. Newsweek's royal correspondent Jack Royston tweeted, "Prince William, Kate Middleton booed at Celtics game on the day of race storm. A tricky start for William and Kate in Boston."
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — cast, plot, first looks and all we know about the final-ever episode
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 for the festive season.
CNN anchor explains what is overshadowing Will and Kate's US visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards. The trip, however, is overshadowed by controversy at Buckingham Palace after an aide resigned following what the palace called "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" remarks to a Black executive. CNN's Max Foster reports.
Sophie Wessex steals the show in shimmering silver Erdem dress and white gold diamond drop earrings
Sophie Wessex Royal Variety look included a stunning gown, £250K earrings, and a nail polish color that breaks royal protocol
King Charles' great uncle the Duke of Windsor left him a bizarre token in his will - but the controversial royal, who abdicated, didn't factor in the obvious
King Charles' great uncle the Duke of Windsor famously abdicated to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson, despite this they formed an unlikely bond
talentrecap.com
Nicole Scherzinger Thought Simon Cowell Burned The Footage of One Direction’s Formation
Apparently, Nicole Scherzinger didn’t think that One Direction’s formation footage would ever see the light of day. The former X Factor guest judge recently shared how she feels about being the genius behind the world’s most successful boy band. Nicole Scherzinger Thought One Direction’s Formation Footage Would...
Prince William's Resemblance to Princess Diana in Clip Stuns Fans—'Amazing'
A video comparing William to his mother has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 4 million views.
MSNBC
Here’s another reminder that a racist British monarchy can’t be modernized
In the latest chapter of problematic and racist things the British monarchy has done, a member of the royal household was forced to resign after interrogating a founder of a charity that combats violence against women about where she was “really from” at a Buckingham Palace event focused on domestic abuse.
A.V. Club
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their say in the Harry & Meghan trailer
In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to speak candidly about their experience in—and eventual exodus from—royal life. Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will direct the project. Although Harry & Meghan doesn’t yet have...
Fury as Bride Kicks Out Guest's Plus One From Her Wedding: 'Private Event'
"What was the actual harm of this person being there at that point?" one user asked.
hotelnewsme.com
ANDREA BOCELLI DELIGHTS FANS WITH STUNNING ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
The powerful voice of Andrea Bocelli mesmerised the crowd during the Italian tenor’s concert at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on 24 November. With 90 million records sold, the bona fide member of music royalty, and much-decorated opera singer performed a host of his classics marking his fifth appearance in the UAE capital.
Prince William's Royal Title Backlash Comes to a Head in Key Soccer Match
William has come under fire for being Prince of Wales as an Englishman—now his loyalties will be tested as Wales and England face off at the World Cup.
talentrecap.com
Shangela Jokes About Taking Home All Of Her ‘DWTS’ Costumes
As a drag queen in need of countless costumes, we totally understand why Shangela wants to take the outfits she wore on every episode of Dancing With The Stars season 31. In a recent TikTok, the drag entertainer joked about bringing home all her costumes from the series. Shangela Collects...
Princess Anne’s wedding to Mark Phillips sparked Queen’s hilarious prediction about their future kids
The Queen reportedly showcased her sense of humor after Princess Anne's wedding to Mark Phillips with a remark about what their kids could be like...
GMB viewers choose ‘nation’s favourite Christmas carol’ for royal service led by Princess of Wales
Good Morning Britain viewers have been voting for the nation’s favourite Christmas carol, and a clear winner has emerged.The winning carol was announced this morning after a Twitter poll received almost 25,000 votes. Traditional carol “O Come, All Ye Faithful” won more than 40 per cent of the vote and will be the final song during the Princess of Wales’ festive service Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, broadcast on ITV this Christmas Eve.“The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on...
