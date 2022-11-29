Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Cameroon scores late winner against Brazil at Qatar 2022 but fails to qualify for knockout stages
Soccer can be harsh sometimes, just ask Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions became the first team to score against Brazil at Qatar 2022 on Friday, but its famous 1-0 win against the tournament favorite was still not enough to see it through to the knockout stages. Vincent Aboubakar’s header in stoppage...
Iliman Ndiaye’s rise from Sunday league to Senegal World Cup ace
Sheffield United’s rising star is preparing to face England in Qatar after a formative spell in the Northern Premier League
Idaho8.com
Qatari TV pundits mock Germany’s ‘OneLove’ armband protest after World Cup exit
Football pundits on Qatar’s Alkass Sports channel mocked the German football team following its World Cup exit — by mimicking the players’ protest over human rights. A video on the channel’s Twitter page posted on Thursday shows former Kuwaiti footballer Jamal Mubarak covering his mouth with his left hand and waving goodbye with the right, then calling on former Egyptian goalkeeper and fellow analyst Essam El-Hadary to join him.
Idaho8.com
Uruguay beats Ghana in grudge rematch but is eliminated from World Cup after South Korea shocks Portugal
Uruguay handed Ghana an unwanted dose of déjà vu on Friday, winning 2-0 and knocking the Black Stars out of the World Cup more than 12 years after their epic quarterfinal match in South Africa. In scenes reminiscent of that all-time great World Cup clash, Andre Ayew followed...
Idaho8.com
EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany was knocked out of the competition in Qatar. FIFA has confirmed that an overhead camera positioned along the goal line verified the ball stayed in play.
Idaho8.com
Cameroon is first African team to beat Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli is the only member of Cameroon’s team who plays for a Cameroonian club and he made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar’s header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup. Cameroon still finished third in its group and was eliminated. Song recalled how he played for a Cameroon club when he made his World Cup debut in 1994. He says that “now I’m the coach and I see potential in my young players.”
‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again
Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
Idaho8.com
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime. Switzerland needed a win to guarantee itself a place in the knockout round after beating Cameroon and losing to Brazil in its opening two games.
Idaho8.com
Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message. A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16. Hwang delivered the dramatic goal in stoppage time to lift South Korea to a 2-1 victory and its third trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Hwang says “I’m glad I was able to give this present to the fans.”
Football can stop the hate and bring joy if we want success but don’t expect to win | Jason Stockwood
Unrealistic expectations breed anger on terraces, at Grimsby we try to build relationships through committing to give our best
Idaho8.com
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana. The result also knocked Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both of Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s first-half goals. Uruguay was in a position to advance until a late goal gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the final minutes of its game to advance. It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines after being substituted in likely his last World Cup appearance.
Idaho8.com
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Comments / 0