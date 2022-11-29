ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Newark Advocate

Faith Works: Turning from thanksgiving to expectation

We spent most of November talking about the Courthouse angels, figures perhaps of harvest and death, but perhaps a bit more. From the outside, four figures of Justice dominate people’s image of the courthouse square. But if you go inside, if you are caught up in the austere majesty of the law at work, you will find Ludwig Bang’s two angels keeping your attention. But let’s not forget the man, the woman, and the child, clearly meant...
