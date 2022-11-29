Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
Idaho8.com
Cameroon scores late winner against Brazil at Qatar 2022 but fails to qualify for knockout stages
Soccer can be harsh sometimes, just ask Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions became the first team to score against Brazil at Qatar 2022 on Friday, but its famous 1-0 win against the tournament favorite was still not enough to see it through to the knockout stages. Vincent Aboubakar’s header in stoppage...
Idaho8.com
Messi, Mbappé and co: The AP’s World Cup team of group stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press have chosen their standout players at the tournament so far to form a best team of the group stage. Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France star Kylian Mbappé are two of the more high-profile players selected after combining to score five goals in the group stage. There are also a slew of surprise names who have helped to cause some of the many big upsets in Qatar including Australia defender Harry Souttar and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi. The performances of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo and Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol have probably earned them big-money moves in the near future.
'It's everything to us.' MetroWest Brazilians get charge out of World Cup soccer
FRAMINGHAM — What's it like for those of Brazilian heritage to watch their national soccer team compete in an international tournament? "How do people feel when the Red Sox play the Yankees? That is what it is like for us," said Celio Pereira, of Framingham, as he sat Friday afternoon at the bar inside the Tropical Cafe during halftime of Brazil's final FIFA World Cup group stage match against Cameroon. ...
Idaho8.com
Qatari TV pundits mock Germany’s ‘OneLove’ armband protest after World Cup exit
Football pundits on Qatar’s Alkass Sports channel mocked the German football team following its World Cup exit — by mimicking the players’ protest over human rights. A video on the channel’s Twitter page posted on Thursday shows former Kuwaiti footballer Jamal Mubarak covering his mouth with his left hand and waving goodbye with the right, then calling on former Egyptian goalkeeper and fellow analyst Essam El-Hadary to join him.
Idaho8.com
Cameroon is first African team to beat Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, the only member of Cameroon’s team who plays for a Cameroonian club, made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar’s header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message. A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16. Hwang delivered the dramatic goal in stoppage time to lift South Korea to a 2-1 victory and its third trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Hwang says “I’m glad I was able to give this present to the fans.”
Comments / 0