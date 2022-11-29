Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
Related
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
boisestatepublicradio.org
City Club of Boise - Responding to Idaho's Behavioral Health Needs: Policy & Programmatic Solutions
Idaho's behavioral health system gaps are not a new topic of conversation in our community, and over the last 2+ years the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated both. The Idaho Behavioral Health Council, with representation from all three branches of government, launched in 2020 and has since identified some of the the needs of behavioral health systems.
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
Idaho Was One of the First Areas in U.S. Inhabited by Humans
Idaho has some rich history. The famous Louis and Clark Oregon Trail runs right through the state. The gem state is sprinkled with ghost towns that once were bustling communities during the gold rush. Did you know that Idaho is one of the first areas of land inhabited in the U.S.?
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A bird only found in Idaho is in danger of extinction
A bird that only lives in Idaho was already thought to be heading toward extinction when a large wildfire burned much of its territory a few years ago. As Rachel Cohen reports, researchers are now trying to assess the damage. As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho...
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. The post EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
boisestatepublicradio.org
'Build, build, build.' Experts say more housing is key to ending homelessness in Idaho
Mental health and substance use issues often dominate conversations around homelessness, but researchers and social workers in Idaho are drawing attention to the housing shortage as its main cause. Gregg Colburn, co-author of the book "Homelessness is a Housing Problem", visited City Club of Boise to discuss misconceptions around the...
Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?
Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise's Shiva Rajbhandari debriefs us on COP27
Boise School Board Trustee and high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari traveled more than 7,000 miles to Egypt last month to attend COP 27. That’s the United Nation’s annual summit on climate change. As an official representative of the national League of Women Voters, Rajbhandari attended multiple panels, protests...
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
How An Idaho Police Department Challenges Parents to Up Their Elf Game
For years, you’ve sat back and quietly watched creative photos of other parents’ “Elf on the Shelf” shenanigans. Your kids are finally at the age where they can appreciate their own “scout elf” so you caved and brought one into your home. Now you have regrets.
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Saving baby birds is a mission of love for Boise volunteers
Rescued screech owls peer out at their rehabbers at the Ruth Melichar Bird Center. Every year, more than 3,000 birds get a second chance at the Ruth Melichar Bird Center in Boise. The bird rescue and rehabilitation center takes in injured birds and nurses them back to health so they...
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
kmvt
Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags. People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
Comments / 0