Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw

If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

City Club of Boise - Responding to Idaho's Behavioral Health Needs: Policy & Programmatic Solutions

Idaho's behavioral health system gaps are not a new topic of conversation in our community, and over the last 2+ years the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated both. The Idaho Behavioral Health Council, with representation from all three branches of government, launched in 2020 and has since identified some of the the needs of behavioral health systems.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?

Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
WYOMING STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A bird only found in Idaho is in danger of extinction

A bird that only lives in Idaho was already thought to be heading toward extinction when a large wildfire burned much of its territory a few years ago. As Rachel Cohen reports, researchers are now trying to assess the damage. As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal

Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. The post EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?

Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise's Shiva Rajbhandari debriefs us on COP27

Boise School Board Trustee and high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari traveled more than 7,000 miles to Egypt last month to attend COP 27. That’s the United Nation’s annual summit on climate change. As an official representative of the national League of Women Voters, Rajbhandari attended multiple panels, protests...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Saving baby birds is a mission of love for Boise volunteers

Rescued screech owls peer out at their rehabbers at the Ruth Melichar Bird Center. Every year, more than 3,000 birds get a second chance at the Ruth Melichar Bird Center in Boise. The bird rescue and rehabilitation center takes in injured birds and nurses them back to health so they...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags. People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.
JEROME, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral

Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
BOISE, ID

