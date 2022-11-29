Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department holds Gang Resistance Education And Training class graduation
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department held its first Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) graduation ceremony on Nov. 30 at Rossview Middle School. Officer Tajee Moore of the Juvenile Engagement Team began teaching the G.R.E.A.T. curriculum on Oct. 17, which incorporated six weeks of classroom instruction. The...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU’s Dannelle Whiteside reprises popular TEDx Talk for new leadership program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this fall, Princeton University, which has employed 31 Nobel Prize winners over the last century, launched a new leadership development program – Tigers Leading Tigers – and when the organizers solicited experts to inspire their students, they quickly looked south to Austin Peay State University.
clarksvillenow.com
Arts & Heritage Council to honor 2 Clarksvillians for work in art, history
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council will present two lifetime achievement awards to Clarksvillians who have made outstanding contributions to the community’s artistic and historic heritage this Friday, Dec. 2. Cleo Hogan, attorney and expert genealogist, will receive the Lifetime Achievement in Heritage award, presented...
WSMV
Some Nashville hospitals experiencing overcrowded emergency rooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If a sick patient needs to go the emergency room, ERs have been overflowing for the last month and a lot of those patients are sick with the flu or other respiratory illnesses, according to doctors in Nashville. Dr. Eric Greenfield at Ascension St. Thomas said...
clarksvillenow.com
Tennessee River American Red Cross names Lori Ann Tinajero executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Lori Ann Tinajero has been named as the Tennessee River Chapter Executive Director. The chapter serves Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne counties in Tennessee. In addition to these counties, the Tennessee River chapter also includes Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
clarksvillenow.com
Wade Bourne Nature Center receives $50,000 for aquarium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation presented Montgomery County Parks Director Sally Burchett with a check for $50,000 to purchase a custom 500-plus gallon freshwater aquarium that can be viewed by visitors from inside and outside the Nature Center. The tank is expected to be installed by spring of 2023 with the goal of stocking it with native species of fish.
Former patient family of Oak Plains Academy speaks out on bullying, abuse
NewsChannel 5 uncovered there have been many accusations against a residential treatment facility in Montgomery County. The mom of a former patient is speaking out now about the bullying.
clarksvillenow.com
Matthew Brandon Smith
Mathew Brandon Smith, age 43, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 29,2022 at his home. He was born December 6, 1978, in Montgomery County to the late Mark Smith Sr. and Alva Helf Smith. Mathew is survived by his sister, Teresa Filgis (Joseph), his niece, Josie and nephew, Tafton, all of Clarksville, TN; his brother, Mark Smith Jr. (Jeri) of Woodlawn, TN; his uncles, John Helf Jr. (Teresa) of Woodstock, GA, and Thomas Helf of Clarksville; his aunt, Brenda Smith of Clarksville, his uncles, Don Smith (Wanda) of Clarksville and Wade Smith (Patsy) of Woodlawn, TN.
clarksvillenow.com
Joann Givens Gilbert
Joann Givens Gilbert, age 82, died Saturday, November 26th, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Joann was born in Palmer, Tennessee, one of 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Gilbert (Scott) Johnson; son, Charles Gilbert; grandson, Nicholas (Jonay) Demetriades and great-granddaughter Ember. There will...
clarksvillenow.com
Herbert Martin Reed
Herbert Martin Reed, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away on November 24, 2022. Herbert was born on March 31, 1949, in Branchville, NJ to Joseph and Vivian Reed. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked for Orangon Pharmaceuticals for 11 years. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his family.
clarksvillenow.com
Richard Joseph Creamer
Richard Joseph Creamer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his home. He was born June 14, 1943 in Jeffersonville, OH to the late Roy Creamer and Madeleine Gregory Tanner. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a very proud Registered Nurse who was well respected in the medical community.
clarksvillenow.com
David True
David Eugene True, age 40. David passed away December 2, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama. Preceded in death by cousin, SPC Joshua Lee Plocica of Clarksville, TN. Survived by grandparents, Michael and Georgie True of Clarksville, TN; mother, Billie Sue Hess of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Ruby Kate True, of Memphis TN; sister, Keri Nicole Byrd of Clarksville, TN (Aubrey, Jaxon, Charlie); nephews/aunts/uncles/siblings, Lisa Thompson of Clarksville, TN, Billy Bailey (Marie) of Scottsville, KY, Laura Clark (Billy) of Fayetteville, NC, Tammy Dailey (Joseph) of Sharon Grove, KY, Jennifer Maestas (Christopher) of Clarksville, TN, and Janice Linville (Robert) of Frankfort, KY, and tons of other loving extended family and friends.
Three Middle TN animal shelters unite to find holiday homes for pets
In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct "Operation Silent Night."
clarksvillenow.com
Roxy Regional Theatre funding challenged over accusations against executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City Council members will vote this week on an ordinance that would remove city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cites complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie. Allegations listed in the ordinance include racism, workplace bullying, retaliation, inappropriate touching, assault, sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate relationships with actors.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce announces December events
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce upcoming events and announcements during the month of December. This holiday season, the Chamber encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local and directly support our community. Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service for your holiday needs.
clarksvillenow.com
Ronald James Reid
Ronald “Ron” James Reid, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born November 13, 1941, to the late James Reid and Augusta Vorpagel Reid in Elkhorn, WI. Ron was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Reid. Mr. Reid is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Veronica “Ronni” Carole McIntosh Reid. Ronald was career Assistant Drill Operator with the ARMY Corp of Engineers and was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed bow hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed many moments with his beloved dog, Sophie. He will be missed by his friends at the Montgomery Co. Bow Hunters group. Ron was 15-year member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association).
clarksvillenow.com
Toys for Tots shares happiness for children at Christmas | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots has helped kids around the nation have a merry Christmas for 75 years, and for close to 15 years here in Clarksville. Jo Kohler is the community organizer for Toys for Tots in Montgomery, Robertson and...
clarksvillenow.com
Visitors can visit Santa at Rotary Park for three consecutive Saturdays
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will host their second annual Saturday with Santa series for the first three Saturdays of December from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park. Each week, a Santa representing a different nationality will be...
clarksvillenow.com
Darlene Ann Newton
Darlene Ann Newton, age 74, of Clarksville passed away peacefully at her residence on November 27, 2022. Darlene was born December 19, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Edward Newton and Nina May Liggett Newton. She is also preceded in death by her infant brother, Newton and her sister, Donna Hines.
Comments / 1