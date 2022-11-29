Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-five)
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (nine, six, seven; FB: three) (one, three, three, nine; FB: two) (nine, three, six, four; FB: three) (one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000.
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Tupelo Daily Journal. November 26, 2022. Editorial: Lawmakers should consider tax break on baby supplies. In his executive budget proposal, Gov. Tate Reeves called for the complete elimination of the state income tax. This has been a bad idea for the past few years when House Speaker Philip Gunn called for it, and it remains a bad idea today. Simply put, Mississippi cannot afford to cut off that much revenue and still provide adequate services long term to its citizens. Furthermore, at a time when hospitals are failing, we have more urgent investment needs than broad tax cuts.
