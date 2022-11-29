Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-five)
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (nine, six, seven; FB: three) (one, three, three, nine; FB: two) (nine, three, six, four; FB: three) (one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000.
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Tupelo Daily Journal. November 26, 2022. Editorial: Lawmakers should consider tax break on baby supplies. In his executive budget proposal, Gov. Tate Reeves called for the complete elimination of the state income tax. This has been a bad idea for the past few years when House Speaker Philip Gunn called for it, and it remains a bad idea today. Simply put, Mississippi cannot afford to cut off that much revenue and still provide adequate services long term to its citizens. Furthermore, at a time when hospitals are failing, we have more urgent investment needs than broad tax cuts.
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to...
