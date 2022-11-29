Read full article on original website
City Club of Boise - Responding to Idaho's Behavioral Health Needs: Policy & Programmatic Solutions
Idaho's behavioral health system gaps are not a new topic of conversation in our community, and over the last 2+ years the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated both. The Idaho Behavioral Health Council, with representation from all three branches of government, launched in 2020 and has since identified some of the the needs of behavioral health systems.
A bird only found in Idaho is in danger of extinction
A bird that only lives in Idaho was already thought to be heading toward extinction when a large wildfire burned much of its territory a few years ago. As Rachel Cohen reports, researchers are now trying to assess the damage. As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho...
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 2, 2022
An update in the Michael Vaughan case, welfare checks increase at the University of Idaho, Gem state moves to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit and an anti-SLAPP law may be necessary to help protect free speech. It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
'Build, build, build.' Experts say more housing is key to ending homelessness in Idaho
Mental health and substance use issues often dominate conversations around homelessness, but researchers and social workers in Idaho are drawing attention to the housing shortage as its main cause. Gregg Colburn, co-author of the book "Homelessness is a Housing Problem", visited City Club of Boise to discuss misconceptions around the...
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: November 30, 2022
Central District Health says a local high school student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Health officials say the student attends Centennial High School, and the department is investigating and sending letters to anyone who may have had close contact. According to officials, there is no on-going risk for contracting the...
Interior Department breaks ground on aquatic restoration projects in the Mountain West
Just over a year after President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law, a flood of money is already being put to work to restore aquatic ecosystems in the Mountain West, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Many projects involve removing dams and other blockages in waterways so fish can more easily move upstream to spawn.
Alabama coal miners strike enters month 20
It’s been 20 months now since hundreds of coal miners in Alabama went on strike. How have they been able to last so long without their paychecks?. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
BLM boosts efforts to protect wildlife corridors in drought-stricken West
The Bureau of Land Management on Nov. 15 called for its state offices to work with state wildlife agencies and tribes to preserve and improve habitat connectivity – the ability of fish and wildlife to move freely across landscapes and seasonal ranges. The agency says this guidance will translate...
Idaho December execution canceled as state can’t find lethal injection drugs
The Dec. 15 execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr. has been delayed, as the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) doesn’t have the chemicals to carry it out. Pizzuto was convicted in the 1985 murders of a woman and her nephew in Idaho County. IDOC served Pizzuto with a death warrant...
