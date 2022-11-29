Read full article on original website
Planners hope residents contribute ideas to the next — and trickiest — phase of the Sitka Seawalk
Planning for the next phase of construction of the Sitka Seawalk is underway. The 8-foot pathway will connect with the existing portion of the seawalk at the Sitka Public Library, and wind its way around – and under – the O’Connell Bridge, and terminate at Totem Square near City Hall.
Juneau Gallery Walk Weekend coming up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The capital city's annual holiday celebration for the arts is slated for Friday, December 2nd from 4-8pm in downtown Juneau. The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council said participants can discover nearly 50 different locations with pop-up artist showings, live music, performances, and more throughout downtown. The...
More likely mud than magma, Sitka’s newest volcano is rising from the depths
A couple of Sitka residents who were fishing for halibut last month noticed an unusual feature on their depth sounder as they set gear a few miles north of town. Two-hundred feet below the surface of the water, the sounder slowly painted a picture of what appeared to be a volcano: A perfectly-formed cone about 100 feet tall, with a plum of gas trailing from the top.
Juneau debuts its first Alaska State Capitol Nativity Scene to start the Christmas season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The first Nativity scene at the Juneau State Capitol is one of many scheduled to be erected at state capitol buildings across America this Christmas. "The true joy of Christmas is a newborn baby, lying in a manger and wrapped in swaddling cloths," observed Andrew Klausner, who's coordinating the Juneau State Capitol Nativity. "...Upon arriving in Bethlehem, they must have asked numerous residents and travelers where to find Him, only to be met with nescience. If they were to come to Juneau and ask us where to find Him, would we be able to tell them? I think the Nativity scene is a stark reminder of the meaning for our festivities."
Sunday’s boating victim, Deanna Moore, was a prominent advocate for women and families
The victim in a boating tragedy in Sitka on Sunday, Deanna Moore, was a well-known and respected counselor and advocate at Sitkans Against Family Violence and Sitka Counseling. Moore’s advocacy work brought her to the airwaves many times. Most recently, she shared her perspective on historical trauma in a panel...
An evening of music and fine dining to benefit Point House
Jarrick Hope-Lang, Amara Enciso, and Christine Southall share details about this Saturday’s Point House fundraiser. The event will feature live music from Meridon and Prime Cuts, and a menu by Enciso, the executive chef of Jorgenson House in Juneau. 6:30 – 11 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at the Odess Theater. Tickets $75, available at Old Harbor Books or online.
Vessel runs aground near Prince of Wales
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A vessel ran aground Sunday leaving one having to be rescued from an island, and another that went overboard and is unaccounted for after search efforts. On Monday at 2:15 pm, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified that on November 27 at 4:30 pm, the F/V...
All aboard! ‘Toyland’ joins Historical Society’s Holiday Train Village
Hal Spackman and Blake Conway with the Sitka Historical Society share details about the return of the Society’s Holiday Train Village, which opens 12-4 pm December 17 at Harrigan Centennial Hall, and will be up all week. In addition to Toyland, there will be classic model trains (Conway, lead conductor), a selfie station with Santa and The Grinch, and a Gingerbread House contest.
In car accident Friday morning, no injuries were reported
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue and the Juneau Police Department responded to a three-car collision this morning. Assistant Chief Ed Quinto of CCFR recapped the accident. "Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a three vehicle car accident by McNugget intersection by McDonald's at 9:33 am this morning....
Plans move forward for Goldbelt investing $10M in Eaglecrest’s gondola project
In March, Goldbelt, Inc. offered to invest in the gondola system the City and Borough of Juneau bought from Austria for Eaglecrest Ski Area. At an assembly meeting this week, Goldbelt and the assembly hashed out what that deal would look like. What they’re working on is a revenue sharing...
Woman dies after boat hit by waves capsizes near Sitka
SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sitka woman died after a boat capsized near Sitka on Sunday morning. According to a press release from the Sitka Police Department, 51-year-old Deanna Moore was pulled out of the water by a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer and later pronounced dead at Mount Edgecumbe Medical Center.
At time of arrest, Juneau murder suspect was already in custody on harassment charges
Juneau police gave very few details last week when they announced that they arrested Anthony Michael Migliaccio in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers in September. But court documents tell the story of how he ended up in police custody for a separate incident. Back in June, Migliaccio was...
