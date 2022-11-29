Lady Susan Hussey's name was unexpectedly tossed into the spotlight at the end of November 2022 after she was accused of racism by British charity owner Ngozi Fulani, following a conversation the two had while attending an event in support of ending violence against women and girls in the United Kingdom. Fulani explained that Hussey interrogated her about her ancestry, refusing to believe that she was British-born. Fulani, who first tweeted about her experience on November 30, later told The Guardian, that it felt "like an interrogation. I guess the only way I can explain it, she's determined: 'Where are you from? Where are your people from?'"

