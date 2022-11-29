Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
The Hallmark Holiday Movie That Every Fan Of The Queen's Corgis Must Watch
Dookie, Susan, Holly, Willow, Muick, Sandy ... Mistletoe? If you're a fan of the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, you'll recognize the names of some of her most famous pets. And Mistletoe? That's the name of the corgi you're going to fall in love with when you watch the Hallmark Christmas movie "A Royal Corgi Christmas."
Who Is Prince William's Godmother, Lady Susan Hussey?
Lady Susan Hussey's name was unexpectedly tossed into the spotlight at the end of November 2022 after she was accused of racism by British charity owner Ngozi Fulani, following a conversation the two had while attending an event in support of ending violence against women and girls in the United Kingdom. Fulani explained that Hussey interrogated her about her ancestry, refusing to believe that she was British-born. Fulani, who first tweeted about her experience on November 30, later told The Guardian, that it felt "like an interrogation. I guess the only way I can explain it, she's determined: 'Where are you from? Where are your people from?'"
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Insider Says The Queen's Longtime Lady In Waiting Was 'Thrown Under The Bus' In Royal Race Controversy
The remarks of Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey continue to make headlines and spilled into the Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston visit. The Mirror reported Lady Hussey had resigned from her role as palace aide after making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity leader visiting Buckingham Palace. The first day of William and Kate's American visit wasn't the "Superbowl" win they hoped for. Newsweek's royal correspondent Jack Royston tweeted, "Prince William, Kate Middleton booed at Celtics game on the day of race storm. A tricky start for William and Kate in Boston."
Why The Resignation Of Queen Elizabeth's Former Aide Has Twitter Defending Meghan And Harry
Lady Susan Hussey — who served Queen Elizabeth II as her lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years – resigned from her honorary role after making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani, CEO and founder of the women's anti-violence charity Sistah Space, during a charity event at Buckingham Palace. Fulani...
Kate Middleton Opts For A Dark Monochrome Look In First US Visit Since The Queen's Death
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived stateside on Wednesday for their first visit to the U.S. in eight years (via KSBW). Upon landing at Boston's Logan airport on a rainy day that could easily have been mistaken for English weather, The Prince released a statement that said, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston."
Inside Camilla Parker Bowles' Relationship With Meghan Markle
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles and Duchess Meghan Markle are the two British royals who have received the most negative attention from the public, and their relationship is complicated. Both joined the royal family as outsiders, both have endured all kinds of threats, and both have stayed by their husbands' sides through the emotional roller coaster of monarchy life.
Insiders Allege The Timing Of Meghan And Harry's Netflix Trailer Release Was No Coincidence
Earlier this year, there were rumors that Prince Harry was at odds with Netflix over the release of his new docuseries with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple reportedly wanted to push it back until January 2023, which is also when Harry's memoir, "Spare," is coming out, per The Sun. Other rumors swirled that Netflix wanted to delay the series because of the negative response they got to Season 5 of "The Crown."
Ngozi Fulani Sets The Record Straight About Buckingham Palace's Response To Race Debacle
The royal family is reeling over the controversial reason Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting just resigned from the palace. Ngozi Fulani, who runs the charity Sistah Space, which assists African and Caribbean women who have been victims of domestic abuse, shared a disturbing experience she'd had with Lady Susan Hussey on Twitter. Fulani was attending an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles when she was approached by the queen's former aide. According to the charity worker, Hussey repeatedly questioned her nationality, pressing Fulani on where she was "really from."
How Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana When She Touched Down In The US
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are in the United States. The pair are visiting Boston, Massachusetts, where William will be presenting the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway (via Women's Wear Daily). This will be their first visit to the United States since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they have not been to the country since 2014.
Sources Say Sussexes Launched A 'Coordinated Campaign' To Upstage William And Catherine's US Tour
Prince William and Princess Catherine's highly anticipated visit to the United States is receiving mixed reviews. On the positive side, during a meet-and-greet in Boston, the Prince of Wales made a royal fan's day by talking to her mother via cell phone. "He said, 'Hello, Mallory!' I couldn't believe he...
Concerning Details Involving Meghan Markle Arise About Disgraced Royal Aide
The controversial reason Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting just resigned from the palace has put the royal family's alleged racism back in the spotlight. The Mirror confirmed that Lady Susan Hussey had resigned from her role as palace aide after making a number of shocking racist remarks to Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity worker who was visiting the palace. Lady Susan is William, Prince of Wales's godmother, and was one of the late Queen Elizabeth's closest friends.
Why Meghan Markle Felt She Could Quit Watching Real Housewives
For the big finale of "Archetypes" Season 1, Meghan Markle brought men into her previously women-only podcast for the very first time. The Duchess of Sussex has welcomed the high-profile likes of Serena Williams, Issa Rae, and Mariah Carey on for a chat over the course of her debut season but, as she explained in "Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift," moving the conversation along also means broadening her scope.
Joe Biden Makes A Last-Minute Request To See William And Catherine During Their US Visit
In the weeks since their titles were elevated, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have hardly stopped. The autumn of 2022 has found them traveling to hospitals, rugby matches, and many other locations in support of their favorite charitable causes. Most notable of all, however, is their current jaunt to Boston, the first time since 2014 that the royal couple has traveled to the U.S., per People.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0