Louisville, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl

Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest

BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance

Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man detained at Gage County Courthouse, on warrants

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man was arrested after being detained at the county courthouse Thursday morning on warrants that were pending for him. A Gage County Special Services Sergeant detained 41-year-old Jeremy Snyder on warrants for violating a protection order and on a domestic assault that prompted the issuance of the protection order.
BEATRICE, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Clumsy thief steals gun from Omaha pawn shop

OMAHA, Neb. — A thief saw his opportunity to strike at an Omaha pawn show, and then followed it up with some quick talking. Now there's another stolen gun out there. The suspect was inside a pawn shop south of 24th and L streets — it was around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing

A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."
LINCOLN, NE
beckersasc.com

Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty

The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
CARROLL, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutor: Parsons planned to kill Plattsmouth woman

PLATTSMOUTH – Prosecutors gave details in their first degree murder case against 18-year-old Jabari Parsons. At a preliminary hearing Nov. 29, prosecutors said Parsons stabbed 55-year-old Mary Blackwell about 15 times before setting her home in rural Plattsmouth on fire. Prior to Blackwell’s death, Parsons had filed a complaint...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Rip off' alleged after storm

PLATTSMOUTH - A Cass County case alleges that a Beaver Lake resident was ripped off by a contractor paid a deposit to make home repairs after a storm. The home owner told investigators the home was damaged in a December storm and he signed a contract with Midwest Restorations out of Omaha in January for repairs.
CASS COUNTY, NE

