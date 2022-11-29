Read full article on original website
2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group Stage
The group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was spectacular. We had stunning goals, major shocks, tears of happiness and, if you’re Luis Suárez, tears of sadness. With the knockout stages upon us, it’s time to take a deep breath and reminisce about what we’ve just been through together.
USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
The United States men's national team is in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup for its third straight appearance in the tournament. The Americans were dumped out in the round of 16 in 2010 and 2014. The goal is to beat the Netherlands and advance to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002.
World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage: 2nd-Round Schedule, Odds and Bracket Predictions
The United States men's national team is one of 16 soccer squads that will begin the second stage of the quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. The Americans are the only North American nation to make it to the knockout round in a tournament that is typically dominated by European and South American teams.
Gabriel Martinelli 'Star of the Show' as Brazil Clinches World Cup Group Despite Loss
Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in its final group-stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday but still advanced to the round of 16 in the top spot of Group G. One player stood out thanks to his energy and effort as Brazil rested...
2022 Men's World Cup: Power Ranking Every Team in the Knockout Stage
The knockout stage of the 2022 men's World Cup has finally arrived. Sixteen teams will vie for a chance at glory as they look to lift one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We took a shot at ranking them based on their performances in the group stages. If...
Germany Fans in Total Shock After Missing 2nd Straight World Cup Knockout Stage
Germany didn't control its own destiny heading into the final round of games in Group E play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, and it cost the four-time champions. While the Germans upheld their end of the bargain, beating Costa Rica 4-2, Japan's stunning 2-1 victory over Spain in the group's other game meant the Samurai Blue clinched the top spot in the group with six points and the Spaniards moved on because of superior goal differential over Germany.
Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Was 'Insulted' by South Korea Player During World Cup Sub
Portugal fell to South Korea 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but there was more drama on the pitch than just the loss. Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "insulted" by South Korea's Gue-sung Cho as he was walking off the field to be subbed off in the 65th minute.
Spain Fans Left Frustrated with 'Arrogant' Performance in World Cup Loss to Japan
Japan upset Spain 2-1 on Thursday in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at Khalifa International Stadium to claim the top spot in Group E and reach the round of 16. Álvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the 11th minute with a header...
Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Australia: Top World Cup Storylines, Odds and Live Stream
Argentina is one of the biggest favorites you will ever see in the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The Albiceleste are expected to roll past Australia in their round-of-16 clash in Qatar on Saturday. Argentina started the 2022 World Cup with a shocking loss against Saudi Arabia, but since then,...
2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Round of 16
And now the fun truly begins. It's win or go home for the 16 teams left in the World Cup as the knockout stages start with the young upstart United States squad taking on Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands on Saturday. Can the French continue their run...
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play for USMNT vs. Netherlands After Injury Recovery
United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in Saturday's round-of-16 match against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Pulisic scored in the 38th minute of USMNT's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, which clinched the squad's spot in the...
Thomas Müller Calls Germany's 2022 World Cup Exit 'an Absolute Catastrophe'
Longtime German men's national team forward Thomas Müller didn't mince words about the team's failure to advance to the group stage of the World Cup for a second straight tournament after winning the title in 2014. "It's an absolute catastrophe," he told reporters. "It is unbelievably bitter for us...
