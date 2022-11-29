Summit County Community Development Director Patrick Putt shared a projects update including the status of Wasatch Crest, Cedar Crest and Slopeside Village. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO