Summit County projects update: Wasatch Crest, Cedar Crest, Slopeside Village
Summit County Community Development Director Patrick Putt shared a projects update including the status of Wasatch Crest, Cedar Crest and Slopeside Village.
New mobile custom ski boot fitting comes to Park City
When it comes to skiing, a town like Park City pulls out all the stops and makes the best services available. Remember the days of uncomfortable ski boots? Since custom boot fitting has been around, comfort mixed with performance has become a reality. Longtime custom boot fitter Nick Houchens is...
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
Snow impacts Friday morning commute, Park City could see a foot
A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Wasatch Front and Back until 11 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said heavy snow will push into the early morning hours. Strong winds causing blowing snow are also likely. UDOT is urging people who plan...
Northbound Bangerter Highway closed after items spill on road in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation had northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway closed at 9000 South early Thursday afternoon, UDOT reported. The department's incident website didn't disclose details on why the major roadway was closed, but UDOT's cameras in the area showed dozens of small items scattered across the road.
Expect big crowds at weekend Park City holiday concerts
Park City Singers Artistic Director and Conductor Joe Demers and singer Mary Gootjes discuss their upcoming concerts Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
UDOT issues travel advisory with heavy snowfall expected
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory as a winter storm with high winds is moving into the state. Snowfall totals are likely […]
Celebrate the season with a holiday event this weekend!
You only have five more weekends left in 2022, so make them count! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend in Utah.
Summit County Council supports 10% COLA increase
Summit County Council Member Tonja Hanson recapped Wednesday's meeting and said the majority of the council supports the 10 percent cost-of-living increases for staff.
High winds force Utah ski resorts to close early
Heavy winds across northern Utah has forced some local ski resorts to shut down out of safety concerns.
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area
After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink set to open
Along with holiday lights and hot cocoa, there's nothing more "winter-ish" than taking a few spins around Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink.
Park City LGBTQIA+ Taskforce wants to hear from you
Park City LGBTQIA+ Taskforce members Virginia Solomon and Joe Urankar have an update on the work accomplished in 2022 and a look ahead at what's next. The group is looking to expand its engagement and wants to hear from you.
The commercial-to-residential conversion boom has already begun
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City is set to see multiple buildings be converted from commercial use...
Annual Makers Market opens Friday, needs new home
Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said the annual Makers Market opens Friday, Dec. 2 - and that it needs a new home.
Heber Encircle house for LGBTQ+ youth delayed again
A Heber City center for LGBTQ+ youth faces another delay in opening, and the nonprofit behind it may close altogether. Encircle Utah, founded six years ago in Salt Lake City, has pushed its planned Heber opening in December to next year. Encircle Vice President of Marketing Callie Birdsall-Chambers said she...
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. "Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat," Eric described. "Big huge crack. That's what I would hear." The sounds of his brand-new home cracking...
