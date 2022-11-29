Read full article on original website
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
South Korea 2, Portugal 1
Portugal 1 0 — 1 South Korea 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Portugal, Horta, (Dalot), 5th minute; 2, South Korea, Young-Gwon, 27th. Second Half_3, South Korea, Hwang, (Son), 90th+1. Goalies_Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa; South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song. Yellow Cards_Lee,...
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
DP World Tour Investec South African Open Championship Par Scores
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 64-67_131 -13 Christian Maas, South Africa 69-65_134 -10 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69_136 -8 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 67-71_138 -6 Wu Ashun, China 71-67_138 -6 James Du Preez, South Africa 70-68_138 -6...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
North Korea’s Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a major political conference before year’s end at which he is expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs. North Korea’s state media...
Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Friday sanctioned eight people and seven companies suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons and missile programs. The move, which prohibits South Koreans from conducting any type of business with them without authorization, was...
European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Authorities: Migrant paraglided over Melilla border to Spain
Spanish authorities are looking for a person who paraglided over a border fence from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla in what appeared to be a new and creative way to migrate irregularly to European territory. Two citizens reported seeing the paraglider Thursday afternoon, according to Eder Barandiaran, a...
