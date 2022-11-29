Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Spain Fans Left Frustrated with 'Arrogant' Performance in World Cup Loss to Japan
Japan upset Spain 2-1 on Thursday in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at Khalifa International Stadium to claim the top spot in Group E and reach the round of 16. Álvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the 11th minute with a header...
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group Stage
The group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was spectacular. We had stunning goals, major shocks, tears of happiness and, if you’re Luis Suárez, tears of sadness. With the knockout stages upon us, it’s time to take a deep breath and reminisce about what we’ve just been through together.
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked for Role in South Korea's Goal vs. Portugal at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in creating a goal in Portugal's 2-1 loss to South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The problem for Ronaldo was that his header off a corner kick helped South Korea equalize through Kim Young-Gwon. Ronaldo was mocked for his inclusion in the...
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Round of 16
And now the fun truly begins. It's win or go home for the 16 teams left in the World Cup as the knockout stages start with the young upstart United States squad taking on Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands on Saturday. Can the French continue their run...
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage Odds, Format, Rules and Predictions
The quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title began two weeks ago with 32 national teams (eight pools of four teams each) from around the world in group-stage action. But now, four matches remain until exactly half of those squads begin the second stage of competition, which is set to commence on Dec. 3.
Bleacher Report
Gabriel Martinelli 'Star of the Show' as Brazil Clinches World Cup Group Despite Loss
Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in its final group-stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday but still advanced to the round of 16 in the top spot of Group G. One player stood out thanks to his energy and effort as Brazil rested...
Bleacher Report
Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Australia: Top World Cup Storylines, Odds and Live Stream
Argentina is one of the biggest favorites you will ever see in the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The Albiceleste are expected to roll past Australia in their round-of-16 clash in Qatar on Saturday. Argentina started the 2022 World Cup with a shocking loss against Saudi Arabia, but since then,...
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Power Ranking Every Team in the Knockout Stage
The knockout stage of the 2022 men's World Cup has finally arrived. Sixteen teams will vie for a chance at glory as they look to lift one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We took a shot at ranking them based on their performances in the group stages. If...
Bleacher Report
Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Was 'Insulted' by South Korea Player During World Cup Sub
Portugal fell to South Korea 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but there was more drama on the pitch than just the loss. Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "insulted" by South Korea's Gue-sung Cho as he was walking off the field to be subbed off in the 65th minute.
Bleacher Report
Germany Fans in Total Shock After Missing 2nd Straight World Cup Knockout Stage
Germany didn't control its own destiny heading into the final round of games in Group E play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, and it cost the four-time champions. While the Germans upheld their end of the bargain, beating Costa Rica 4-2, Japan's stunning 2-1 victory over Spain in the group's other game meant the Samurai Blue clinched the top spot in the group with six points and the Spaniards moved on because of superior goal differential over Germany.
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Scores: Thursday's Results and Round-of-16 Schedule
Another day of chaotic finishes captured our attention at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday. Germany was eliminated at the group stage for the second straight tournament despite beating Costa Rica 4-2. Germany needed a victory and for Spain to defeat Japan in the other game in...
Bleacher Report
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play for USMNT vs. Netherlands After Injury Recovery
United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in Saturday's round-of-16 match against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Pulisic scored in the 38th minute of USMNT's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, which clinched the squad's spot in the...
