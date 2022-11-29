ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group Stage

The group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was spectacular. We had stunning goals, major shocks, tears of happiness and, if you’re Luis Suárez, tears of sadness. With the knockout stages upon us, it’s time to take a deep breath and reminisce about what we’ve just been through together.
Bleacher Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked for Role in South Korea's Goal vs. Portugal at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in creating a goal in Portugal's 2-1 loss to South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The problem for Ronaldo was that his header off a corner kick helped South Korea equalize through Kim Young-Gwon. Ronaldo was mocked for his inclusion in the...
Bleacher Report

2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Round of 16

And now the fun truly begins. It's win or go home for the 16 teams left in the World Cup as the knockout stages start with the young upstart United States squad taking on Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands on Saturday. Can the French continue their run...
Bleacher Report

World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage Odds, Format, Rules and Predictions

The quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title began two weeks ago with 32 national teams (eight pools of four teams each) from around the world in group-stage action. But now, four matches remain until exactly half of those squads begin the second stage of competition, which is set to commence on Dec. 3.
Bleacher Report

Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Australia: Top World Cup Storylines, Odds and Live Stream

Argentina is one of the biggest favorites you will ever see in the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The Albiceleste are expected to roll past Australia in their round-of-16 clash in Qatar on Saturday. Argentina started the 2022 World Cup with a shocking loss against Saudi Arabia, but since then,...
Bleacher Report

2022 Men's World Cup: Power Ranking Every Team in the Knockout Stage

The knockout stage of the 2022 men's World Cup has finally arrived. Sixteen teams will vie for a chance at glory as they look to lift one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We took a shot at ranking them based on their performances in the group stages. If...
Bleacher Report

Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Was 'Insulted' by South Korea Player During World Cup Sub

Portugal fell to South Korea 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but there was more drama on the pitch than just the loss. Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "insulted" by South Korea's Gue-sung Cho as he was walking off the field to be subbed off in the 65th minute.
Bleacher Report

Germany Fans in Total Shock After Missing 2nd Straight World Cup Knockout Stage

Germany didn't control its own destiny heading into the final round of games in Group E play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, and it cost the four-time champions. While the Germans upheld their end of the bargain, beating Costa Rica 4-2, Japan's stunning 2-1 victory over Spain in the group's other game meant the Samurai Blue clinched the top spot in the group with six points and the Spaniards moved on because of superior goal differential over Germany.
Bleacher Report

World Cup 2022 Scores: Thursday's Results and Round-of-16 Schedule

Another day of chaotic finishes captured our attention at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday. Germany was eliminated at the group stage for the second straight tournament despite beating Costa Rica 4-2. Germany needed a victory and for Spain to defeat Japan in the other game in...
Bleacher Report

Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play for USMNT vs. Netherlands After Injury Recovery

United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in Saturday's round-of-16 match against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Pulisic scored in the 38th minute of USMNT's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, which clinched the squad's spot in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy