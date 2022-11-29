Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Related
Dan Mullen Predicting Notable Upset On Championship Weekend
Dan Mullen has an interesting upset pick for Championship Weekend. The former Florida Gators head coach is taking the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. After a 9-1 start to the season, the Tar Heels lost each of their...
Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina
The quarterback situation has been a hot topic the last month at Clemson. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School arrives (...)
dawgnation.com
Anonymous coach shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship
ATHENS — An anonymous coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win. Now a different anonymous coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this...
Swinney thought Clemson had the better team 'but the better team doesn't always win'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week to preview the ACC Championship game. On Wednesday's edition of Gramlich and Mac Lain Swinney was asked to (...)
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart credited local high school football with the sustained success at LSU and Georgia.
FOX Carolina
Abbeville championship experience prepares Panthers for state title game
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The biggest stage in the state is becoming like a second home to the Abbeville Panthers. “You just enjoy the journey with each and every group of kids whether you get to the state championship or not,” Jamie Nickles, Abbeville head football coach, said. “But, when you do get there, it’s a really special week.”
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Vikings Welcome New Leader
When you think of Spartanburg High School basketball, undoubtedly, you think of the success the Vikings had during the Doug Lowe era. Lowe coached at SHS for 31 years, winning over 600 games, 17 region championships, going to 4 state championship games, and winning the 2002 4A state championship. Lowe...
41nbc.com
Peach County head coach Chad Campbell says he’s stepping down
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County High School’s Chad Campbell says he’s stepping down after 16 seasons as the Trojans’ head football coach. The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Todd Holcolmb was the first to report the news Wednesday. Campbell, a 1987 Hawkinsville High School graduate,...
Warner Robins, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cartersville High School football team will have a game with Warner Robins High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Wrightsville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Schley County High School football team will have a game with Johnson County High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
bassmaster.com
Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
wgxa.tv
Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
WYFF4.com
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
Bond denied for woman accused of deadly stabbing in Upstate
Bond was denied for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man to death in October in Oconee County.
Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
WMAZ
Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon
According to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man believed to be in his late 70s has been found dead in the burning home. Miley pronounced the man dead at 7:29 p.m.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
Comments / 0