Clemson, SC

The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Abbeville championship experience prepares Panthers for state title game

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The biggest stage in the state is becoming like a second home to the Abbeville Panthers. “You just enjoy the journey with each and every group of kids whether you get to the state championship or not,” Jamie Nickles, Abbeville head football coach, said. “But, when you do get there, it’s a really special week.”
ABBEVILLE, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Vikings Welcome New Leader

When you think of Spartanburg High School basketball, undoubtedly, you think of the success the Vikings had during the Doug Lowe era. Lowe coached at SHS for 31 years, winning over 600 games, 17 region championships, going to 4 state championship games, and winning the 2002 4A state championship. Lowe...
SPARTANBURG, SC
41nbc.com

Peach County head coach Chad Campbell says he’s stepping down

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County High School’s Chad Campbell says he’s stepping down after 16 seasons as the Trojans’ head football coach. The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Todd Holcolmb was the first to report the news Wednesday. Campbell, a 1987 Hawkinsville High School graduate,...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Warner Robins, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cartersville High School football team will have a game with Warner Robins High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
High School Football PRO

Wrightsville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Schley County High School football team will have a game with Johnson County High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
bassmaster.com

Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
HARTWELL, GA
wgxa.tv

Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
MACON, GA
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC

