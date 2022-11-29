ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Extra Point: Brian Robinson's Overshadowed Excellence

By Hunter De Siver
BamaCentral
The running back's success draws comparisons to another Crimson Tide Product

In his fifth season at the University of Alabama, running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson was selected with the 98th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

These stellar numbers were overshadowed by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the rest of the high-powered offense.

From 2016-18, Damien Harris split carries with the talents of Bo Scarbrough, Josh Jacobs and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Ardarius Stewart and Jerry Jeudy were other reasons why Harris was a third-round pick while rushing for multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

Harris split carries his first couple of seasons, but he rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first year as the primary starter (2021).

Robinson made his first career start in Week 5, just two months after he was shot twice in the leg in an attempted car-jacking.

Throughout training camp (before the shooting), Robinson continuously outperformed the running back room, and was likely to be at the top of the depth chart.

In week 12, Robinson rushed for his first career 100-yard game with 105 (on just 18 carries) against the Falcons. It looks as though he is starting to break out, but the 23-year-old has a long way to go.

