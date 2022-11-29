ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWMT

Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WWMT

Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to launch speed enforcement campaign

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In an effort to decrease death and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers in Ottawa County, the sheriff's office is scheduled to launch a three-month speed enforcement campaign Thursday. Avoiding arrest: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bronson Health Foundation recognized for patient, community support

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In recognition for their efforts to support patients, families, and employees, Bronson Health Foundation received the 2022 award for Excellence in Fundraising from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. “Our goal is to make sure our community has ways to partner with Bronson providers and clinical teams...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Annual "Tree of Love" holiday campaign aims to save lives

The Ascension Borgess "Tree of Love" campaign is back for another holiday season in Kalamazoo. The fundraising effort, which provides free breast cancer screenings to low income women, is accepting donations until December 31st. The foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point...
KALAMAZOO, MI

