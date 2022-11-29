Read full article on original website
WWMT
Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
WWMT
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
WWMT
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WWMT
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
WWMT
Kalamazoo residents voice opinions on Graphic Packaging odors
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents voiced their opinions Thursday night after years of odor complaints coming from the Graphic Packaging paper factory near the northside neighborhood. After being cited multiple times by the state, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Graphic Packaging reached a settlement. A...
WWMT
Collapsed ceiling forces Oshtemo family from apartment
OSTHEMO TOWNHIP, Mich. — A west Michigan family is asking the owners of an apartment complex for more help after being displaced following a partial drywall ceiling collapse Wednesday morning. The renters at Concord Place Apartments in Oshtemo Township discovered a gaping hole after an apartment maintenance worker caused...
WWMT
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer selects cabinet to help lead into next four years
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced representatives to lead state departments and state agencies into the next four years Friday. Whitmer also announced promotions for staff in the executive office, according to the governor's office. “With a new term, comes new opportunities and challenges. Today’s appointments and promotions...
WWMT
Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
WWMT
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
WWMT
Michigan passes 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, closing in on 3 million cases
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Although Michigan reached a lull in its fight against COVID-19, health officials reported the state surpassed 40,000 confirmed deaths Tuesday. State of Michigan health officials confirmed 113 deaths during the week of Nov. 22-29, resulting in a devastating total of 40,085 Michiganders who died due to the virus.
WWMT
Homicide suspect fatally shoots himself during confrontation with Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend last month, shot and killed himself following a gun battle with Grand Rapids Police officers, investigators said Friday. Patrick Jones, 30, fired multiple rounds at two officers at Jefferson Avenue and LaBelle Street on the city's...
WWMT
Man hospitalized after being shot by relative, Kalamazoo Township police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Township man is recovering at the hospital after he was allegedly shot by his relative at a home on East Mosel Avenue Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. Wild emu chase: Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County. Officers were called to...
WWMT
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
WWMT
Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
WWMT
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
WWMT
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker retires, deputy chief named interim
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon be under new leadership as its police chief said he plans to retire by the end of January 2023. Police Chief Jim Blocker announced his retirement Thursday after serving as the chief for 8 1/2 years. Deputy Chief...
WWMT
Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement should not be a surprise to the hard cider company "and their public media campaign to discredit the township is inaccurate...
