ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo residents voice opinions on Graphic Packaging odors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents voiced their opinions Thursday night after years of odor complaints coming from the Graphic Packaging paper factory near the northside neighborhood. After being cited multiple times by the state, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Graphic Packaging reached a settlement. A...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Collapsed ceiling forces Oshtemo family from apartment

OSTHEMO TOWNHIP, Mich. — A west Michigan family is asking the owners of an apartment complex for more help after being displaced following a partial drywall ceiling collapse Wednesday morning. The renters at Concord Place Apartments in Oshtemo Township discovered a gaping hole after an apartment maintenance worker caused...
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer selects cabinet to help lead into next four years

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced representatives to lead state departments and state agencies into the next four years Friday. Whitmer also announced promotions for staff in the executive office, according to the governor's office. “With a new term, comes new opportunities and challenges. Today’s appointments and promotions...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WWMT

State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy