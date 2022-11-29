Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHNT-TV
Severe drought impacts portions of the area
On Thursday morning, the latest drought monitor update was released. The latest information showed the drought conditions for some have worsened. Severe drought conditions are being felt in the area in orange above, including Madison and Limestone counties. The remainder of the area continues to experience moderate drought conditions. The...
More than 600 customers without power in Florence
More than 600 households are without power after storms rolled through Lauderdale County on Tuesday afternoon.
Severe storms destroy barn in Colbert County
Severe storms that tracked through the region Tuesday afternoon left behind damage for some! In eastern Colbert County, near Leighton, a metal barn was destroyed by destructive winds. The roof and siding of this metal barn were ripped off and thrown across the road. Heavy rain led to flooding along with extensive damage to the […]
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Crutcher Street in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
USPS looks to hire multiple positions in 10 North Alabama cities
The positions range from delivery and retail positions located in Huntsville, the Shoals and more.
Anonymous donor to match all Red Kettle donations in the Shoals on Saturday
An anonymous donor will be matching all donations collected by the Salvation Army of the Shoals on Saturday, December 3.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
alabamawx.com
Heads Up Lamar, Fayette, & Marion Counties; Confirmed Tornado Just To Your West in Mississippi
Heads up for portions of Lamar, Fayette, and Marion counties as we are currently watching a severe cell capable of producing a tornado just east of Eupora, Mississippi, and is moving to the east-northeast at 40 mph. On its current trajectory and speed, the storm will move into the western...
Franklin County Times
Franklin County parades into Christmas season
DEC. 1 – RUSSELLVILLE. Before the parade: Dec. 1 at 4:15 p.m., the Cultura Garden Club’s Every Light a Prayer for Peace program will take place on the Franklin County Courthouse steps. The event will feature songs and speakers encouraging peace. Veterans, active military, front-line workers, first responders and EMS will be honored. Derek Washington, of First Freewill Baptist Church, will give the Prayer for Peace Message.
radio7media.com
Arrest in Florence
ON TUESDAY MORNING AROUND 1:45 AM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE WALGREENS PHARMACY ON NORTH WOOD AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED BRADEN BONER IN THE AREA. BONER, 19, OF CULLMAN, ALABAMA, WAS INTOXICATED AND ARRESTED FOR MINOR POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION. A SEARCH OF HIS PERSON YIELDED BURGLARY TOOLS IN HIS BACKPACK. OFFICERS THEN LOCATED DAMAGE TO THE PHARMACY CONSISTENT TO THE TOOLS LOCATED ON BONER. BONER WAS THEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS. BONER WAS RELEASED ON A $17,700 BOND.
WAAY-TV
3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft
The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle. Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property. Hartselle Police said the vehicle...
WHNT-TV
Two Found Dead in Decatur Apartment
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment complex. The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment complex. Utility Crews Prepare to Respond During Storms. News 19 spoke with several...
WAFF
Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
Decatur Businesses honored in state awards ceremony
Three members of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce were recognized as finalists in the 2022 Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police respond to crash with injuries
A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
‘Merry Market’ event supports local Shoals businesses, charities
Christmas lovers in the Shoals will gather for a Merry Market event on Saturday! The market is hosted by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.
WAAY-TV
Renovations at West Madison Elementary School approved for new pre-K center
Renovations will soon begin at West Madison Elementary School to make way for a brand-new pre-K center. At a special-called board meeting Thursday morning, the Madison City Schools board members unanimously approved the $7,345,000 bid from Limestone Building Group out of Hartselle. New mechanical and aesthetical work will be done...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Holiday Market returns Saturday
The seventh annual Hartselle Holiday Market will return to the Hartselle Tabernacle Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 60 vendors will be present selling a wide array of unique arts and crafts, jewelry and woodworking items. Vendors who feature health and beauty products, clothing items and children’s toys will also be a part of the event.
WAAY-TV
More North Alabama cities approve medical marijuana ordinances; most citizens are in favor
The list of places where medical marijuana dispensaries could operate continues to grow. Athens is the newest city, after its city council approved a medical cannabis ordinance Monday night. As long as dispensaries are heavily regulated, citizens in Athens said medical marijuana could help many people in the community. "If...
WAAY-TV
Madison plans first Entertainment District
It will encompass Town Madison, including restaurants and Toyota Field. Madison approves city's 1st arts and entertainment district. The city of Madison is opening its first "arts and entertainment" district. The booming Town…
Comments / 0