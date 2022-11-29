ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WHNT-TV

Severe drought impacts portions of the area

On Thursday morning, the latest drought monitor update was released. The latest information showed the drought conditions for some have worsened. Severe drought conditions are being felt in the area in orange above, including Madison and Limestone counties. The remainder of the area continues to experience moderate drought conditions. The...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Severe storms destroy barn in Colbert County

Severe storms that tracked through the region Tuesday afternoon left behind damage for some! In eastern Colbert County, near Leighton, a metal barn was destroyed by destructive winds. The roof and siding of this metal barn were ripped off and thrown across the road. Heavy rain led to flooding along with extensive damage to the […]
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Crutcher Street in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Franklin County parades into Christmas season

DEC. 1 – RUSSELLVILLE. Before the parade: Dec. 1 at 4:15 p.m., the Cultura Garden Club’s Every Light a Prayer for Peace program will take place on the Franklin County Courthouse steps. The event will feature songs and speakers encouraging peace. Veterans, active military, front-line workers, first responders and EMS will be honored. Derek Washington, of First Freewill Baptist Church, will give the Prayer for Peace Message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Arrest in Florence

ON TUESDAY MORNING AROUND 1:45 AM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE WALGREENS PHARMACY ON NORTH WOOD AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED BRADEN BONER IN THE AREA. BONER, 19, OF CULLMAN, ALABAMA, WAS INTOXICATED AND ARRESTED FOR MINOR POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION. A SEARCH OF HIS PERSON YIELDED BURGLARY TOOLS IN HIS BACKPACK. OFFICERS THEN LOCATED DAMAGE TO THE PHARMACY CONSISTENT TO THE TOOLS LOCATED ON BONER. BONER WAS THEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS. BONER WAS RELEASED ON A $17,700 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft

The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle. Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property. Hartselle Police said the vehicle...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Found Dead in Decatur Apartment

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment complex. The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment complex. Utility Crews Prepare to Respond During Storms. News 19 spoke with several...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police respond to crash with injuries

A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Renovations at West Madison Elementary School approved for new pre-K center

Renovations will soon begin at West Madison Elementary School to make way for a brand-new pre-K center. At a special-called board meeting Thursday morning, the Madison City Schools board members unanimously approved the $7,345,000 bid from Limestone Building Group out of Hartselle. New mechanical and aesthetical work will be done...
MADISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Holiday Market returns Saturday

The seventh annual Hartselle Holiday Market will return to the Hartselle Tabernacle Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 60 vendors will be present selling a wide array of unique arts and crafts, jewelry and woodworking items. Vendors who feature health and beauty products, clothing items and children’s toys will also be a part of the event.
WAAY-TV

Madison plans first Entertainment District

It will encompass Town Madison, including restaurants and Toyota Field. Madison approves city's 1st arts and entertainment district. The city of Madison is opening its first "arts and entertainment" district. The booming Town…
MADISON, AL

