ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death

FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison

CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Suspected illegal scrapper caught on camera at vacant Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The destruction of vacant school buildings has been an on-going problem in Flint. So, when an ABC12 crew spotted a van backed up to a door at Bryant Elementary School, they checked it out and encountered a guy claiming to be a contractor. “It’s on the...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case

The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
PONTIAC, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Applegate man flees scene after rear-ending Sandusky school bus

A 47-year-old Applegate man has charges pending after rear-ending a Sandusky school bus yesterday afternoon. Chief Lester reports that it was about 3:05 p.m. when the accident happened on South Elk and Lincoln Streets, with the black pickup truck fleeing the scene as the bus pulled over. The bus driver notified police and the school, with parents being notified of the accident by both sources.
SANDUSKY, MI
MLive

Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge

MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
MIDLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.

A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
WIXOM, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window. Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.
WIXOM, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton hires attorney after his firing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton has retained an attorney after he was fired last month. The announcement came from attorney Arnold Reed, who said a lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint is possible in the next two weeks. Barton was relieved...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy