10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death
FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
Saginaw mom gets probation after son shoots, paralyzes brother, 4, with stolen handgun
SAGINAW, MI — Last summer, an 8-year-old Saginaw boy found a stolen handgun in his mother’s room, with which he accidentally shot his younger brother. The wounded 4-year-old was left paralyzed and the boys’ mother faced a child abuse charge that could have cost her up to a decade in prison.
MLive.com
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
abc12.com
Suspected illegal scrapper caught on camera at vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The destruction of vacant school buildings has been an on-going problem in Flint. So, when an ABC12 crew spotted a van backed up to a door at Bryant Elementary School, they checked it out and encountered a guy claiming to be a contractor. “It’s on the...
The Oakland Press
Testimony: ‘Pay to stay or get beat up’: 2 accused of Oakland County jailhouse extortion
A case against two Oakland County Jail inmates accused of extorting money from a cellmate by threatening to beat him up was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam, 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker said evidence presented showed probable cause to...
The Oakland Press
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
abc12.com
Saginaw mother gets probation after 8-year-old shoots 4-year-old sibling
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 4-year-old child who was shot by his older brother last year in Saginaw will avoid jail time. Shalonda Finch received two years of probation on a third-degree child abuse charge after reaching a plea deal in September. Saginaw police went to a...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Applegate man flees scene after rear-ending Sandusky school bus
A 47-year-old Applegate man has charges pending after rear-ending a Sandusky school bus yesterday afternoon. Chief Lester reports that it was about 3:05 p.m. when the accident happened on South Elk and Lincoln Streets, with the black pickup truck fleeing the scene as the bus pulled over. The bus driver notified police and the school, with parents being notified of the accident by both sources.
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
The Oakland Press
Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.
A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window. Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.
abc12.com
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton hires attorney after his firing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton has retained an attorney after he was fired last month. The announcement came from attorney Arnold Reed, who said a lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint is possible in the next two weeks. Barton was relieved...
‘I was defending my life,’ testifies Bay City man on trial in roommate’s choking death
BAY CITY, MI — Taking to the witness stand in his own trial, a Bay City man claimed he was fighting for his life when he killed his roommate at a drug recovery house more than three years ago. “I just wanted him to stop punching me and hitting...
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
