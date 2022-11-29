Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
WDAM-TV
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg extends deadline for firefighter academy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s recruitment period has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. Have no felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions. Possess a valid driver’s license. Be a registered voter in your current county/city of residence. The starting salary for a Hattiesburg firefighter is...
wtva.com
Schedule: State football championships begin Friday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - State high school football championships take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 on the campus of Southern Miss. Open this link to view TV and radio information. WTVA will have scores and highlights from the Noxubee County, West Point, Louisville and Starkville games.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The AIDS Services Coalition (ASC) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a comedy fundraiser at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday night. Headling the show is Rita Brent, a Mississippi native with almost a decade in the comedy entertainment business. She’s been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and Epix TV’s Unprotected Sets. Brent is also a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” and wrote for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show.
WDAM-TV
Tuesday storm scrapes up Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One family is feeling very fortunate after Tuesday night’s storms. The home of Kerry Lovett, his wife and two children, was destroyed in Tuesday night’s tornado. Wednesday, Lovett and his son, Jay, both said they felt very lucky to have survived the storm.
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
WDAM-TV
Christmas comes early to downtown Hattiesburg with multiple festivities
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is the first of December and the Hub City is already celebrating the holidays. The city kicked the final month of the year off with the 72nd annual Jaycees Christmas Parade, ranging from Sacred Heart High School to Town Square Park. “Being in the parade...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia cancels Tuesday events ahead of storm system
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to a severe weather system moving into Mississippi and Louisiana, the city of Columbia decided to cancel Tuesday night’s Experience Columbia activities. The city’s announcement said the closure was to “ensure a safe experience for everybody.”. Experience Columbia events and attractions...
WDAM-TV
Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday. The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown...
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire destroys home, no injuries
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Jones County was destroyed by flames in a Thursday night fire. The Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 31 Sanderson Road around 10 pm on Dec. 1. When they arrived, the single-wide was already fully engulfed in flames, with the core structure already severely compromised.
WDAM-TV
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products. Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. All across the country, people are giving back to different organizations for Giving Tuesday. Hattiesburg Zoo starts electronic...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. has switched from regular tornado sirens to Hyper-Reach program
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last night, Jones County was under a tornado warning, but no sirens were heard. This left citizens confused and asking the First Alert Weather Team lots of questions about the sirens “not working.”. As it turns out, the sirens haven’t been turned on for...
MHSAA 5A Football Championship - West Point vs. Picayune at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 5A State Championship game, set for 11 a.m. Saturday. More: Check out the full 2022 MHSAA 5A Football Playoff Bracket here Picayune ...
News Channel 25
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a man that was reported missing Friday. According to HPD, 30-year-old Kendrell Minor, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening
Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi. Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday. ….. …. ….
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street says plenty of events to enjoy instead of Downtown Countdown
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Though the giant pine cone won’t be dropping this year, Laurel Main Street says more events are coming. Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday afternoon they would discontinue its Downtown Countdown event. “We have to evaluate everything that we do against our mission statement, financially, volunteer...
WDAM-TV
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old from Hattiesburg has been sentenced to a total of 120 years in Forrest County Circuit Court. According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, Jkwon O. Page was convicted and sentenced for two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping, all occurring in the City of Hattiesburg.
Comments / 0