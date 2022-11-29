ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? I spend the week scouring social media, press releases, and reservation sites so you don’t have to. Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.
December Events Calendar

Dec. 1 – 31 A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Coterie Theatre. Third Person: Storytelling as Cultural Construction, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. American Art Deco Exhibit, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Dec. 1 – 4, 8 – 11, 15 – 24, 26 – 31 Immersive Nutcracker,...
Snack Attack: Getting salty with Guy’s food empire

Envision a brown paper bag full of peanuts. The oily blotches allude to the satiating, slightly sweet legumes coated in salt granules, and your brain might already be flooding with dopamine. And now envision a man named Guy—yes, Guy—delivering these brown paper bags full of peanuts to corner grocery stores throughout KC.
