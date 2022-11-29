ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
Michigan football: Grading every position group after the 2022 regular season

The finale couldn’t have been any better for Michigan, a 45-23 beatdown this past Saturday of the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. Now, for the second straight season, coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines are staring down a potential Big Ten Championship Game victory and another trip to the 4-team College Football Playoff.
Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal

Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
5 Michigan State players involved in Michigan Stadium tunnel scuffle arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges

Five Michigan State Spartans have been arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges following the incident in October after the Michigan-Michigan State game per the Detroit News. A pretrial date has been set for Dec. 15th and each player has posted a $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon...
Purdue football: 3 matchups Boilermakers must win to pull upset

The Boilermakers’ margin for error Saturday night will be narrow. Purdue, a 16.5-point underdog to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, will find itself facing deficits in many of the positional and individual matchups against the Wolverines. But that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers can’t win the game. Rather, they’ll need to locate, then exploit, a few matchups where they think they might be able to gain an advantage.
