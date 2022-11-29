Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica give betting tips for B1G Championship
Greg McElroy and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica had a few things to say about this weekend’s B1G match up between Michigan and Purdue. Both agreed that the Boilermakers seem to be more of a trend than an actual contender in this game. Purdue is currently 8-4 overall...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones reveals Purdue's motivation for B1G Championship game vs. Michigan
Charlie Jones knows how much a win over Michigan in the B1G Championship would mean to Purdue. Jones sat down with BTN’s Joshua E. Perry to talk about how the team is staying motivated. Jones is well aware that many of his teammates have been doubted throughout their careers...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Grading every position group after the 2022 regular season
The finale couldn’t have been any better for Michigan, a 45-23 beatdown this past Saturday of the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. Now, for the second straight season, coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines are staring down a potential Big Ten Championship Game victory and another trip to the 4-team College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue: 5 reasons Boilers will pull off biggest upset in B1G title game history
Whatever happens next for Purdue seems like a bonus to what has been accomplished this season, as the Boilermakers have won 8 games, the conference’s West Division crown, a trip to Indianapolis for the title game and likely a bowl destination to a warm-weather locale. If it can find...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal
Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
saturdaytradition.com
5 Michigan State players involved in Michigan Stadium tunnel scuffle arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges
Five Michigan State Spartans have been arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges following the incident in October after the Michigan-Michigan State game per the Detroit News. A pretrial date has been set for Dec. 15th and each player has posted a $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 3 matchups Boilermakers must win to pull upset
The Boilermakers’ margin for error Saturday night will be narrow. Purdue, a 16.5-point underdog to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, will find itself facing deficits in many of the positional and individual matchups against the Wolverines. But that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers can’t win the game. Rather, they’ll need to locate, then exploit, a few matchups where they think they might be able to gain an advantage.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum expected to have knee surgery, will miss remainder of season, per report
The worst case scenario has hit for Michigan fans. Blake Corum, a Heisman candidate and star Michigan running back, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery. Corum tried to play last week against Ohio State, but could not adequately play his game to his usual level.
Comments / 0