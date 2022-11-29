ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC

Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood

Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Purdue Fans Not Happy With Bowl Game Report

The Rose Bowl traditionally takes the winner of the Big Ten Championship game if that team doesn't make the College Football Playoff field. Unranked Purdue is set to face off against No. 2 Michigan in this year's title game. But even if the Boilermakers mount a shocking upset victory, the Rose Bowl reportedly has another preference for its New Years Six matchup.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU

It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Video: College Basketball Coach Goes After Referee, Gets Ejected

Jerry Stackhouse certainly earned his ejection on Wednesday evening. The Vanderbilt Commodores head coach got tossed from his team's game on Wednesday night, after getting restrained from going after a referee. "Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection. My gosh," Kyle Boone tweeted on Wednesday night. The former NBA star turned college...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"

There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly close to landing QB coach for first Nebraska staff

Matt Rhule is in the process of compiling his first staff at Nebraska since accepting the head coaching job last Saturday. According to reports, he’s closing in on a quarterback coach for his initial staff in Lincoln. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports early Wednesday morning that Rhule is expected to...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel release statements after charges filed against Michigan player

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have issued statements after DL Mazi Smith was charged with felony gun possession on Thursday. Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon stemming from a traffic stop that occurred back in October. The DL and Wolverine team captain has played in each game since, and it appears that he will continue to play going forward, according to Manuel and Harbaugh.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Courier Journal

How to watch Kentucky vs. Michigan men's basketball: Tipoff time, TV channel, livestream

Here is what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Kentucky men's basketball team heads overseas to face Michigan in the Basketball Hall of Fame showcase Sunday in London. The Wildcats are 5-2, beating in-state school Bellarmine, 60-41, Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. The Wolverines also are 5-2, fresh off a narrow loss to No. 3 Virginia in Ann Arbor, Michigan. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Big Ten commissioner reveals insane Ohio State Buckeyes opinion

Last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout loss that severely hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff. But according to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the Buckeyes should still have a shot to make the four-team field. In an interview with...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Power 5 conference championships games

The Power 5 conference championships are taking place this weekend. The Football Power Index has predicted the winner of each game. USC-Utah is the first Power 5 championship that is taking place. The Trojans and Utes meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The FPI is predicting a Utah win in the Pac-12, giving the Utes a 61.2% chance of pulling off the upset.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy