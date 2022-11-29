Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking
Deputies say the man left the bank with an unknown amount of money.
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
houmatimes.com
Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here’s what’s happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!. Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!
WWL-TV
75-year-old tourist beaten to death at St. Charles Avenue hotel late Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Councilmember Morrell repeats call to replace NOPD Chief Ferguson
New Orleans City Council Vice President J.P. Morrell on Thursday repeated his desire to see NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson replaced.
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will see pay bumped by more than $2 per hour
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has bumped deputies’ salaries, bringing their hourly pay to $18. The agency announced the pay increase on Thursday, mere hours before the New Orleans City Council was set to adopt the city government's 2023 budget. The pay increase — which amounts to an extra...
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office also released the remaining identity of one of the victims.
houmatimes.com
Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood
Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident
houmatimes.com
Change A Child’s Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December
CASA of Terrebonne’s Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.
wbrz.com
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal expert says
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Less than 24 hours after a mother in Livingston Parish was arrested, accused of placing recording devices on her special needs' daughter's wheelchair, a legal expert said the effort by the school system and the sheriff's office to arrest her was "heavy-handed." Amanda Carter's husband Jesse said...
WDSU
St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
Police believe suspect in Covington killing acted alone; identity of 2nd victim still unknown
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish coroner is currently conducting DNA testing on the second victim in the Covington double murder to to make a positive identification. This comes after two burned bodies were found behind a business in downtown Covington Monday morning. Coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirmed...
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
