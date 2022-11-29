ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
PIERRE PART, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!

Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here's what's happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!. Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement ("Clement"), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act ("FICA") taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood

Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Change A Child's Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December

CASA of Terrebonne's Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA

