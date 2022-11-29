ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC

Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood

Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly close to landing QB coach for first Nebraska staff

Matt Rhule is in the process of compiling his first staff at Nebraska since accepting the head coaching job last Saturday. According to reports, he’s closing in on a quarterback coach for his initial staff in Lincoln. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports early Wednesday morning that Rhule is expected to...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard explains which College Football Playoff team should be on upset alert for championship weekend

Desmond Howard is putting one team in the College Football Playoff on upset alert. It’s a team that is out west. USC is playing Utah in the Pac-12 Championship and Howard thinks an upset could happen. Utah has already played USC this season and beat the Trojans 43-42 in Salt Lake City. The Utes also beat the Trojans in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal

Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Walter Camp Player of the Year finalists: 2 B1G stars featured among top 5

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is down to just five players from around the country. The finalists were announced on Wednesday. Representing the B1G are Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Michigan’s Blake Corum. Other players who are finalists include QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), QB Caleb Williams (USC), and QB Max Duggan (TCU).
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel release statements after charges filed against Michigan player

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have issued statements after DL Mazi Smith was charged with felony gun possession on Thursday. Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon stemming from a traffic stop that occurred back in October. The DL and Wolverine team captain has played in each game since, and it appears that he will continue to play going forward, according to Manuel and Harbaugh.
MICHIGAN STATE

