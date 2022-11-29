Read full article on original website
Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC
Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Joel Klatt names which team Georgia 'doesn't want to see' in Playoff
Joel Klatt had a good bit to say about Georgia’s potential match-up as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and which team he believes the Dawgs would want not want to see in the semi-final game. “Who would Georgia want to play?” Klatt asked to...
Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood
Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Matt Rhule reportedly close to landing QB coach for first Nebraska staff
Matt Rhule is in the process of compiling his first staff at Nebraska since accepting the head coaching job last Saturday. According to reports, he’s closing in on a quarterback coach for his initial staff in Lincoln. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports early Wednesday morning that Rhule is expected to...
Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal, including 2 members of 2022 recruiting class
Three Nebraska players have decided to enter the transfer portal as of Thursday. The portal continues to be madness around college football, and that is no different with the Huskers in the midst of welcoming Matt Rhule. The three players are wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive...
Purdue: 5 reasons Boilers will pull off biggest upset in B1G title game history
Whatever happens next for Purdue seems like a bonus to what has been accomplished this season, as the Boilermakers have won 8 games, the conference’s West Division crown, a trip to Indianapolis for the title game and likely a bowl destination to a warm-weather locale. If it can find...
CJ Dippre headlines list of recent Maryland players to opt for transfer portal
CJ Dippre has made it official that he has opted into the transfer portal joining the latest wave of recent portal entries that will be moving on from Maryland. Another pair, Ahmad McCullough and Weston Wolff have also made their announcement via social media. As a sophomore this season, Dippre...
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
Desmond Howard explains which College Football Playoff team should be on upset alert for championship weekend
Desmond Howard is putting one team in the College Football Playoff on upset alert. It’s a team that is out west. USC is playing Utah in the Pac-12 Championship and Howard thinks an upset could happen. Utah has already played USC this season and beat the Trojans 43-42 in Salt Lake City. The Utes also beat the Trojans in 2021.
Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal
Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
The Ultimate Big Ten championship preview: Will Spoilermakers strike, or another West champ get crushed?
Everything you need to know about Saturday’s Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Purdue. Big Ten championship game weekend is back. Woo-hoo. Unless your team is playing, enthusiasm for the game is difficult to manufacture. Since the Big Ten expanded to 12 teams to create a conference championship...
Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report
Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
Walter Camp Player of the Year finalists: 2 B1G stars featured among top 5
The Walter Camp Player of the Year is down to just five players from around the country. The finalists were announced on Wednesday. Representing the B1G are Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Michigan’s Blake Corum. Other players who are finalists include QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), QB Caleb Williams (USC), and QB Max Duggan (TCU).
Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
Michigan fans showing ability to travel well with demand for tickets to B1G Championship highest in last two years
This year’s B1G Championship has a lot of Michigan fans excited and traveling making it one of the highest demanded in the last few years. Michigan fans have proven in both ticket sales and average TV viewership that they’re one of the best in the nation at showing up for their team.
Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel release statements after charges filed against Michigan player
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have issued statements after DL Mazi Smith was charged with felony gun possession on Thursday. Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon stemming from a traffic stop that occurred back in October. The DL and Wolverine team captain has played in each game since, and it appears that he will continue to play going forward, according to Manuel and Harbaugh.
All-Big Ten selections: Chase Brown shouldn't have been the victim of the RB numbers game
Someone had to get snubbed. The Big Ten featured 3 of the top 10 running backs in the country by a variety of statistical measures. Factor in that the league boasts 4 of the top 6 defenses in all the land (and 6 of the top 13), and Blake Corum, Mohamed Ibrahim and Chase Brown in reality are 3 of the 5 best backs in the country.
