WVNews

Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message. A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal on Friday at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time, but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16.
Martino out as Mexico coach after World Cup elimination

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — After the debacle of missing the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 44 years, Mexico said Thursday that Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. Martino was hired in January 2019...

