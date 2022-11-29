Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
Ted Henifin discusses plans for Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has hired an interim third-party manager to get the water system back on track. Bringing in more than 40 years of experience in public works and water systems with him, Ted Henifin has been tasked with maintaining, improving and correcting Jackson’s water system. According to Henifin, there […]
WLBT
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
prentissheadlight.com
Two possible tornadoes reported in the county
There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
WLBT
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning. According to the Brandon Fire Department, the Rosewood Apartments off of West Jasper Street caught fire around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully. A suspect was arrested...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit...
WLBT
King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn hiring Wednesday, December 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the job market, The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Jackson is hiring. The hotel has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn at 235 W. Capitol Street.
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
WAPT
Results released in Hinds County runoff races
JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
WAPT
Shooting victim flown to UMMC; suspect in custody, sheriff says
BOLTON, Miss. — An altercation led to a shooting Friday in Bolton. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said an altercation preceded the shooting in the 6100 block of Northside Drive. Lacorius Hodge, 40, who was shot in the chest, was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in...
WLBT
Jackson city councilman meets with federal partners to discuss ways to reduce crime in the capital city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been 129 homicides so far this year in Jackson. This alarming statistic has Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes meeting with federal investigators to see what help can they offer to help reduce crime. The city of Jackson’s homicide total has surpassed triple digits for...
Crash involving 18-wheeler and FedEx truck
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18 wheeler and FedEx truck were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 49 and Old Highway 49 in Richland. There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WLBT
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Saint Richard Catholic School stopped by a nursing home to deliver some holiday cheer early Friday. Sixth-grade students wished a Merry Christmas to the residents of the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It started as a service project that has turned into an annual...
WLBT
Coroner confirms male homicide victim found on JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the victim was a male. No details are available about what happened, but WLBT crews saw investigators placing a...
prentissheadlight.com
County employee dies in early morning wreck
An accident early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Jefferson Davis County employee. David S. McRaney was killed in an automobile accident on Clem Road just after 6 a.m. McRaney has worked for Jefferson Davis County for over 17 years as a District 4 Foreman, Rubbish Pit Foreman and most recently for District 3.
Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old Simpson County man
UPDATE: SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Dennis M. Murray has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing […]
Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
Comments / 0