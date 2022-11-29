ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Twitter ends its COVID misinformation policy

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy, which was developed and implemented in 2020 to combat harmful misinformation about the coronavirus and its accompanying vaccines.

Twitter did not officially announce the change, it seems; rather, per CNN , some users noticed the following update to the platform's rules on Monday night : "Effective Nov. 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy."

The shift represents yet another example of transformation under the platform's newly-minted owner, billionaire Elon Musk , who has vowed to reform Twitter's values of free speech and restore a number of previously-banned accounts. The move also arrives "amid concerns of Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation," Reuters writes.

"Misinformation policies are very labor intensive to enforce as it typically requires human review to read context," Tom Tarantino, former head of Twitter's COVID-19 Response Task Force, told Politico . "As many — or all — of the team that is enforcing that policy is no longer there, I imagine that this is more about practicality than philosophy."

Without the COVID misinformation policy in place, public health experts fear an influx in false claims about the coronavirus as it continues to spread, The Associated Press reports. This rollback "will do more harm," said Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association.

Over 11,000 Twitter accounts were suspended under COVID misinformation rules between January 2020 and September 2022; per CNN, it's possible some of the accounts Musk restores will be those that were affected by the policy.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Deeply Underwhelmed’: Right-Wingers on Musk’s Overhyped ‘Twitter Files’

Elon Musk hyped the release of bombshell revelations Friday about Twitter’s controversial decision to restrict stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop on the platform, but the leak was a resounding flop with many right-wing pundits.“So far, I’m deeply underwhelmed,” Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official turned right-wing radio host, said. His comments came after journalist Matt Taibbi released a lengthy Twitter thread detailing Musk’s touted findings, namely that Twitter executives themselves were at odds over whether to restrict the Hunter Biden reporting and that Democrats (and Republicans) filed moderation requests with the social media giant.“We know the Dems in DC...
The Week

Elon Musk suspends Kanye West's Twitter account after swastika post (and not for fat-shaming Musk)

Kanye West's eventful Thursday ended with him being suspended from Twitter again, two weeks after the social media company reinstated his account following Elon Musk's ownership. "I tried my best," Musk tweeted late Thursday. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." The final straw for West, who now goes by Ye, was apparently posting a Jewish Star of David with a swastika in the middle.  Twitter removed that post, and Ye started posting screenshots purporting to be text exchanges he had with Musk over on rival social media site Truth Social. "Sorry, but...
Popculture

CNN's Ana Cabrera Reportedly Leaving Network for Rival

CNN viewers won't be seeing Ana Cabrera on the network anymore. Deadline reports that the CNN Newsroom is expected to depart the network and take on a new role with NBCUniversal, potentially MSNBC. NBCUniversal didn't respond to the media outlet's request for comment. Her exit comes amid the announcement that Robin Meade, and CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, and Chris Cillizza are reportedly are among the list of those let go on Dec. 1. Cabrera has anchored CNN Newsroom's 1 p.m. weekday hour since 2021. She was previously a CNN weekend anchor for four years after joining the network as a Denver correspondent in 2013.
The Week

Elon Musk claims Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store

Elon Musk targeted Apple in a stream of tweets, accusing the company of threatening to remove Twitter from its iOS App Store with no explanation, initiating a battle with the tech giant over its policies, CNN reports.  Musk appears ready to pick a fight, taking aim at the company's app store policies while calling out Apple CEO Tim Cook. In one tweet, he asked, "Did you know Apple puts a secret 30%  tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" He also added that despite being the social platform's top source of ad revenue, "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter."  While...
The Week

Elon Musk cuts size of Twitter's child exploitation team, days after calling it his top priority

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has significantly reduced the size of the team dedicated to fighting child sexual exploitation on the social media platform, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.  Amid continuing job cuts by the company, at least half of the employees working against child exploitation have been let go, sources told Bloomberg. The team's skeleton crew now reportedly consists of less than 10 people, down from 20 at the beginning of the year.  The team, which Bloomberg said consists of "a mix of former law enforcement officers and child safety experts based in the U.S., Ireland, and Singapore," was already being pushed to its limits prior to this latest round of...
The Week

Amid rise in public antisemitism, White House affirms 'the Holocaust happened'

President Biden on Friday issued a stark warning amid a wave of public antisemitism and bigotry online, and from high-profile figures like Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. "I just want to make a few things clear," the president tweeted the day after Ye and white nationalist figure Nick Fuentes appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars talk show to espouse a litany of antisemitic propaganda. "The Holocaust happened," Biden continued. "Hitler was a demonic figure." Biden's message — the sentiment of which was echoed shortly thereafter in tweets by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and...
The Week

ISIS confirms its leader was killed, does not provide details

The Islamic State terrorist group confirmed the death of its leader on Wednesday and announced his replacement, CNN reported.  In a message from ISIS's media affiliate al-Furqan obtained by CNN, it was announced that Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who had served as the caliph of ISIS since March, had been killed in battle.  "He was killed while struggling against the enemies of God," an ISIS spokesperson said. No additional details on al-Qurayshi's death were released.  In his place, ISIS announced that a new leader, Abu al-Husain al-Husaini al-Quraishi, would take the reins of the terrorist group. Few details about al-Quraishi were released, but ISIS reportedly described him as an "old fighter." In response to the report, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said, "We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don't have any additional operational details to provide at this time." When asked if the White House had independently confirmed al-Qurayshi's death, Kirby said, "We're still working our way through that." "We welcome the announcement that another leader from ISIS is no longer walking the face of the earth," Kirby added.  The death of al-Qurayshi marks the second ISIS leader to be killed this year after the previous caliph died during a U.S. raid in February. 
The Week

Chinese universities send students home as police try to quash 'zero COVID' protests

Protests continued across China and spread to Hong Kong on Monday over President Xi Jinping's strict "zero COVID" policies, even as authorities took steps to tamp down the protests and defuse the anger underpinning the unusually broad show of public dissent.  Police showed up in force at places protesters gathered over the weekend, and they checked smartphones at transportation gateways in Shanghai for foreign apps like Twitter and Telegram and for virtual private networks (VPNs). Several protesters were arrested. Other people who participated in protests over the weekend are now being contacted by police, BBC News reports. "We are all desperately deleting...
The Week

House Jan. 6 committee interviews final witness, weighs criminal referrals

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol interviewed its last scheduled witness on Wednesday: Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "I think that's it, that's the last subpoena that I've done," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told Politico. Other recent interview subjects include Tony Ornato, a former Secret Service agent and White House aide to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday.  Thompson said the committee has mostly finished writing all eight chapters of its final report, and fact checkers are poring over it before it gets released...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

Netflix co-CEO dubs Elon Musk the 'bravest, most creative person on the planet'

Elon Musk's biggest fan might just be in charge of Netflix.  Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings heaped praise on Musk at The New York Times' DealBook Summit, saying he's "excited" about the billionaire's purchase of Twitter.  "Elon Musk is the bravest, most creative person on the planet," Hastings declared, per CNBC. "What he's done in multiple areas is phenomenal." Hastings added that he is "100 percent convinced" that Musk "is trying to help the world in all of his endeavors," including his Twitter takeover that led to about half the company's workforce being fired and hundreds of further resignations after Musk demanded they work "long hours at high...
The Week

House sends bill to avoid rail strike to Senate as Biden urges swift action

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly cleared a bill that would enact a labor agreement between rail companies and their workers in hopes of avoiding an expensive and economically-devastating strike just before the holidays.  The legislation, which passed 290 to 137, forces the companies and their staff to follow the tentative agreement the White House helped broker back in September, when workers were striking over pay and scheduling, The New York Times reports. In addition to raises, that deal allowed workers to take unpaid days for doctors appointments without penalty, a change conductor and engineer unions had been advocating for. The agreement...
The Week

Inside Biden's swanky state dinner with Emmanuel Macron

President Biden on Thursday dined alongside guests of honor French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron at his first state dinner since taking office, a glamorous affair featuring celebrity guests, prestige fashion, and "200 lobsters from Maine," Politico reports. The red, white, and blue-themed event was somewhat of a return to form for the White House, which temporarily ixnayed such diplomatic grandeur in the light of the pandemic. It was held under a tent on the South Lawn, to which guests were driven in a heated trolley, and also feautured rented plateware since White House china can't leave the building. The Washington Post...
MAINE STATE
The Week

The North Korean nuclear threat, explained

A nuclear menace is rearing its head once again on the Korean peninsula. North Korea is making noises about growing its atomic arsenal, and perhaps even using the fearsome weapons against perceived threats from the United States. Leader Kim Jong Un has been repeatedly photographed inspecting long-range missiles with his daughter, and in late November, he vowed to "possess the world's most powerful strategic force." On top of this, a recent "flurry of missile launches" suggests the country is about to test a new nuclear weapon, Reuters reports.  All these developments have raised alarms in the U.S. and South Korea. Why is...
The Week

The GOP's 'election denier' attack on Hakeem Jeffries, explained

On Nov. 30, congressional Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as their new party leader for the coming legislative term, replacing outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who earlier announced plans to step back from the role she's held for decades. Jeffries, long considered a "rising star" in Democratic politics, is now the first Black lawmaker to lead a major political party in American history. But within hours of securing his new position, conservatives began coalescing around a new — and for many, surprising — label for Jeffries: "election denier."  Who is saying it?  The official political body of the GOP, the Republican National Committee, lead...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy